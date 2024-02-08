Temperatures in New York may still be relatively brisk, but it looks as though Dakota Johnson is fully ready for the summer months with her latest look. Last night, the actress stepped out to the Late Night With Seth Meyers Show wearing a sheer swimsuit dress that she topped off with Rock and Roll go-go boots.

Johnson based her monochrome outfit around a lace maxi dress from Tom Ford’s spring 2024 collection. Though the slip was paired with just a stringy black thong on the runway, Johnson layered a black bodysuit underneath which, truly, created the effect that she had just emerged from sitting somewhere poolside. The actress (and her stylist Kate Young) is always one to throw in a curveball accessory every now and then, and she did just that by way of an edgy footwear choice.

She slipped into a pair of over-the-knee leather stompers that transported her look from beachside casual to Downtown chic. Johnson kept her chocolate brown hair in her signature tousled waves and rounded out her look with dainty silver earrings and a pearl ring.

NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

Before making her way to the Seth Meyers set, Johnson covered up her see-through Tom Ford number rather well as she emerged from her SoHo hotel. She layered a black leather jacket on top and paired her cherry apple Gucci bag with matching sunglasses.

Clearly, Johnson is enjoying this particular shade of red while embarking on her Madame Web press tour—earlier in the day, she pulled out a cherry Carolina Herrera look that she layered with a chocolate brown trench coat.

If you’re keeping track, this Tom Ford moment was Johnson’s third outfit of the day—she also put a chic twist on ’70s power suiting before her all-red ensemble.

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

Sheer fabrics have definitely hit a saturation point amongst celebrities. But Johnson seems to approach the risky look in a way that feels entirely unique to her personal style. Late last month, the actress pulled out another transparent maxi, exposed thong and all, that she spiced up with a Mob Wife fur during an appearance on SNL. For a more method dressing take on sheer, she went with a crystalized webbed gown that she paired with a matching veil. Now, with her latest skin-baring number, it looks like Johnson can do no wrong when wearing sheer fabric.