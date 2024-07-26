The Denim Shorts We’re Loving This Summer

Denim shorts are a summer style staple for good reason. They’re an icon of classic Americana, they’re easy to throw on for any casual situation, and they work with just as well with white T-shirts as they do with bathing suits, flowy blouses and lightweight knits. While cutoff “Daisy Duke” styles remain a forever favorite, this season we’ve seen a shift towards longer Bermuda styles that feel a little more grown-up and demure, as well as a crisper, more tailored approach to shorter versions. Colored denim is making a comeback, too, but eschewing the day-glo hues of the early 2000s in favor of more elegant tones like blush pink and terracotta. Right now, we love styling a classic medium wash pair with a slinky top, mesh flats and an oversized bag — but there are, of course, endless ways to wear these. Scroll through for all of our favorite denim shorts to shop right now.