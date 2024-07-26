ADD TO CART

The Denim Shorts We’re Loving This Summer

From on-trend Bermudas to classic cutoffs

by Tyler VanVranken
(Original Caption) Malibu, California: Pamela Anderson on the beach during television's Baywatch Cel...
Steven D Starr/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images
Denim shorts are a summer style staple for good reason. They’re an icon of classic Americana, they’re easy to throw on for any casual situation, and they work with just as well with white T-shirts as they do with bathing suits, flowy blouses and lightweight knits. While cutoff “Daisy Duke” styles remain a forever favorite, this season we’ve seen a shift towards longer Bermuda styles that feel a little more grown-up and demure, as well as a crisper, more tailored approach to shorter versions. Colored denim is making a comeback, too, but eschewing the day-glo hues of the early 2000s in favor of more elegant tones like blush pink and terracotta. Right now, we love styling a classic medium wash pair with a slinky top, mesh flats and an oversized bag — but there are, of course, endless ways to wear these. Scroll through for all of our favorite denim shorts to shop right now.

The Best Bermudas

Beverly Shorts
$135
APC
Pasti Frayed Denim Shorts
$620
Dries Van Noten
Belle Denim Shorts
$275
Haikure
Twisted Workwear Denim Shorts
$550
JW Anderson
Anagram Long Denim Shorts
$990
Loewe
Elica Linen-Blend Denim Shorts
$137.50
Max Mara
Denim Bermudas
$1,270
Prada
Blue Rolled Cuff Denim Shorts
$210
Pushbutton
Classic Denim Shorts Dark Blue
$192
Toteme
Blue Destroyed Denim Shorts
$690
Vetements

Classic Cutoffs

Ex-Boyfriend Denim Slim-Fit Bermuda Shorts
$178
AG Jeans
Women's Mini Shorts in Light Blue
$1,190
Balenciaga
Distressed Denim Shorts
$990
Balmain
Marlow Vintage Denim Shorts
$100
Citizens of Humanity
Le Brigette Short in Soap
$124
Frame
501® Original Fit High Rise Women's Shorts
$69.50
Levi's
Distressed Denim Shorts
$430
Maison Margiela
The Dodger Distressed Denim Shorts
$220
Mother
Denim Mini Shorts
$183
Ralph Lauren
High-Waist Denim Shorts
$495
Saint Laurent

Simple and Sweet

Dame Denim Shorts
$230
Agolde
Medium Washed Denim Shorts
$750
Bottega Veneta
De-Yuba Denim Shorts
$129
Diesel
High-Rise Denim Shorts
$795
Dolce & Gabbana
Denim Shorts with Horsebit Details
$980
Gucci
The Bacalo Short
$480
Khaite
High-Rise Denim Shorts
$306
Magda Butrym
Denim Shorts
$1,250
Miu Miu
Mid-Rise Denim Shorts
$262
Re/Done
Denim Shorts
$1,300
Valentino

Cool and Colorful

Parker Long Clean Denim Shorts
$150
Agolde
Marlow Denim Shorts
$178
Citizens of Humanity
Light Pink Denim Shorts
$235
Ganni
High-Rise Shorts
$255
Golden Goose
Pleated Denim Shorts
$406
Raf Simons
Paula's Ibiza Anagram Frayed Embroidered Denim Shorts
$790
Loewe