When in Cannes, party attire is acceptable at all hours of the day. Just ask Diane Kruger who stepped out to the Cannes Film Festival this afternoon in a shimmery look fit for a late night fête. For The Shrouds photo call on Tuesday, the German actress followed up an equally as show-stopping red carpet appearance from last night by wearing a metallic maxi dress and some strappy going-out heels.

Kruger slipped into a strapless number that went all in on crinkly pleats and a silver color way that picked up on the French Riviera sun. The top of her dress did feature a slight tulle trim, but ultimately, the power of Kruger’s look lied within both its shape and its disco ball shade. The actress leveled up her look by way of oval, retro-inspired shades, white sandal heels from The Attico, and a wet-look hairstyle.

Cannes photo calls, which are historically slated for the afternoon following a premiere, are where film stars usually bring out their more tame festival looks—after posing for photos, they sit panel-style for press questions alongside their co-stars. Here, Kruger seems to be following in the footsteps of Hunter Schafer and Greta Gerwig who brought rather avant-garde looks for their respective photo calls this year. It only makes sense then that Kruger would have turned up the volume even more for The Shrouds red carpet the previous evening.

Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

The actress dazzled in a midnight blue disco ball confection from Atelier Versace. Her red carpet gown, aside from its fully sequined fabric, featured an almost futuristic silhouette. Kruger’s dress was designed with an asymmetrical shoulder on one side, complete with a plunging cut-out, as well as ruched detailing that perfectly complimented her figure. The star topped off her look with coordinating eyeshadow, a slick updo, and plenty of diamond jewelry for good measure.

While some, like Bella Hadid and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, have refreshed the usual Cannes ball gown through sheer fabric, Kruger has done so with a hefty dose of party-ready fabrics. As Fergie prophetically crooned, a little party never killed nobody.