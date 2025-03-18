Doechii’s fashion class is in session. At last night’s iHeartRadio Music Awards in Los Angeles, the Grammy winner taught a lesson in how to ace schoolgirl style and the bag charm trend.

Doechii presented the Innovator awards to Lady Gaga, who wore two fresh off-the-runway looks herself, so she knew she had to bring the fashion—she answered the call in a custom Miu Miu outfit. Doechii started off her look with a white sculpted bra (though not nearly as pointed as the viral bullet bras from Miu Miu’s recent fall 2025 runway) and a black pleated skirt. Left alone, those pieces might have recalled Britney Spears’s “...One More Time” era, but the singer played up those pieces with a few classic Miu Miu-isms. She flashed the waistband of her burgundy boxers from atop her skirt. In a classic Miu Miu move, Doechii paired her black kitten heels with a pair of thick gray socks.

Lest she be confused for a mere cheerleader, Doechii proved she’s a contender in her own right with a multi-color varsity jacket over her bra. It featured satin sleeves, three silver brooches, and a tri-color stripe along the cuffs and hemline. A tan Miu Miu “Beau” bag finished her look. But instead of blinging it out with classic charms, she hung a tiny version of the purse over the top handle.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images

Doechii has proved to be quite the fashion chameleon over the past few weeks. Before appearing in Los Angeles yesterday, the rapper was the star of the Paris Fashion Week front row. She switched between a variety of high-glam looks during her stay in the city of light, including the jaw-dropping Valentino couture number at the Le Grand Diner du Louvre and the sculpted goddess dress she wore to Schiaparelli’s fall 2025 show. Then there were the less formal, but equally statement-making, looks like a Tom Ford bodysuit and a Boho Chloé dress that she wore without shoes.

Although Doechii didn’t make it to Miu Miu’s runway show this season, last night’s school girl ‘fit proved she’s one of Miuccia Prada’s most adoring pupils.