No one makes avant-garde statements with a fashionable edge quite like Doechii. The Grammy Award-winning musician’s known for her sleek, bold ensembles from the leading designers of the moment—a streak that she continued at The Daily Front Row’s Fashion Los Angeles Awards.

While hitting the red carpet, Doechii spread her sartorial wings in a slick ensemble from Dilara Findikoglu. Her look included a sheer black skirt with central ruching, given a Findikoglu flair with dark, gleaming beadwork, fringe, and glossy crystals. However, thegreatest statement came from her high-necked top with a large central cutout, crafted from green, blue, and brown-tinted peacock feathers.

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Stylist Sam Woolf helped bring Docehii’s ensemble subtle bohemian touches with small silver stud earrings and a stack of thin metal bangles. Brown satin sandals smoothly finished her look with a dash of streamlined, red carpet-ready glamour.

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During the event, Doechii supported Woolf by presenting him with the ceremony’s Breakthrough Music Stylist of the Year award. The pair have become a dynamic duo to watch since they first started working together in 2023, spotlighting subversive takes on aesthetics from punk to prep. Doechii’s star in the fashion world has since risen with standout appearances in Valentino Haute Couture, Louis Vuitton, Miu Miu, and more—and who could forget her viral Thom Browne-clad performance at last year’s Grammy Awards?

“Thank you endlessly to my muse that is the one and only @doechii for your unwavering support, love and recognition,” Woolf shared in a celebratory Instagram post, hinting at more future fashionable moments. “Someone who empowers, and pushes me, takes risks, and is unapologetically herself. Doe has always been a star from the moment I met her. The world just needed to catch up. I love you and I can’t wait to do more.”