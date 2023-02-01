Doja Cat has always walked to the beat of her own drum. The singer has never conformed to industry standards, and that’s likely helped her rise to fame. Ever since her self-published music video for “Mooo!” gained popularity in 2018, Doja has stuck to her own path, prefering originality in both music and fashion. Once she started attending red carpets, it quickly became clear Doja was someone to watch in the fashion space. With the help of her stylist, Brett Alan Nelson, Doja has provided some of the most interesting and unexpected looks at award shows over the past few years. Whether she’s wearing off-the-runway Vivienne Westwood, or custom Versace, Doja is always going to be doing something a little different. She hasn’t been around for too long, but she’s already making her mark. So, while we wait to see what she pulls out for the Grammy Awards this weekend, let’s take a look back at some of Doja’s best red carpet looks over the past few years.

2023: Schiaparelli Couture Spring 2023 Show Marc Piasecki/WireImage/Getty Images Yes, that’s Doja underneath 30,000 hand-applied crystals and all that red body paint. The singer arrived to the Schiaparelli show in January 2023 in a head-to-toe red look by the house. While this ensemble made quite the stir online, it was just the beginning of her headline-making couture week.

2022: Daily Front Row Fashion Media Awards Gary Gershoff/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Clearly, Doja is quite the fan of the Viktor & Rolf fall 2022 haute couture collection because not only did she wear one of its comically proportioned suits at the Daily Front Row Fashion Media Awards, but she wore another at the brand’s spring 2023 presentation in January.

2022: Billboard Music Awards Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images Doja Cat’s haute couture access has been unmatched lately. At the Billboard Music Awards in 2022, the singer wore a look from Schiaparelli’s spring 2022 show, which she spiced up with some golden Agent Provocateur nipple pasties.

2022: Grammy Awards Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images We can’t decide what we like the most about Doja’s 2022 Grammys look, the Y2K inspired glam, the embellished Versace gown, or the Coperni x Home in Heaven glass Swipe bag.

2022: Billboard Women in Music Event Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images While for many stars, this Carolina Herrera fall 2022 dress would be a red carpet risk, it’s one of the simplest looks we’ve ever seen Doja wear.

2021: MTV Video Music Awards Jeff Kravitz/MTV VMAs 2021/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Doja pulled this full look off the Vivienne Westwood fall 2019 runway, though she did ditch the red, fingerless gloves originally shown on the model, and opted to wear red pleasers with laces that encircled her calves.

2021: Planet Her Release Party Jerritt Clark/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The singer celebrated the release of her third album in a pastel look from Fancí’s fall 2021 collection.

2021: iHeartRadio Music Awards Emma McIntyre/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images While this Brandon Maxwell fall 2020 dress might seem like a romantic departure for Doja, the completely sheer fabric adds that bit of edge we’re used to seeing from the singer’s looks.

2021: Billboard Music Awards Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images Channeling Beetlejuice, Doja attended the Billboard Music Awards in a black and white striped set from the Balmain spring 2020 collection.

2021: Grammy Awards Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Few people could pull off a dress like this leather and ostrich feather Roberto Cavalli number, but Doja was up for the task.

2020: American Music Awards Emma McIntyre /AMA2020/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Doja loves an unexpected color combination, which is likely why she was drawn to this brown and purple Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood fall 2020 dress.

2020: Europe Music Awards Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The singer went for a more gothic look when she wore this sheer, embellished Givenchy spring 2020 dress to the EMAs in 2020.

2020: Billboard Music Awards Amy Sussman/BBMA2020/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Like many artists, Doja has worn a “naked” dress before. The singer risked a wardrobe malfunction in this embellished Georges Hobeika number at the Billboard Music Awards in 2020.