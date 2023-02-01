Doja Cat has always walked to the beat of her own drum. The singer has never conformed to industry standards, and that’s likely helped her rise to fame. Ever since her self-published music video for “Mooo!” gained popularity in 2018, Doja has stuck to her own path, prefering originality in both music and fashion. Once she started attending red carpets, it quickly became clear Doja was someone to watch in the fashion space. With the help of her stylist, Brett Alan Nelson, Doja has provided some of the most interesting and unexpected looks at award shows over the past few years. Whether she’s wearing off-the-runway Vivienne Westwood, or custom Versace, Doja is always going to be doing something a little different. She hasn’t been around for too long, but she’s already making her mark. So, while we wait to see what she pulls out for the Grammy Awards this weekend, let’s take a look back at some of Doja’s best red carpet looks over the past few years.
2023: Schiaparelli Couture Spring 2023 Show
Marc Piasecki/WireImage/Getty Images
Yes, that’s Doja underneath 30,000 hand-applied crystals and all that red body paint. The singer arrived to the Schiaparelli show in January 2023 in a head-to-toe red look by the house.
While this ensemble made quite the stir online, it was just the beginning of her headline-making couture week.
2022: Daily Front Row Fashion Media Awards
Gary Gershoff/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Clearly, Doja is quite the fan of the Viktor & Rolf fall 2022 haute couture collection because not only did she wear one of its comically proportioned suits at the Daily Front Row Fashion Media Awards, but
she wore another at the brand’s spring 2023 presentation in January.
2022: Billboard Music Awards
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images
Doja Cat’s haute couture access has been unmatched lately. At the Billboard Music Awards in 2022, the singer wore a look from Schiaparelli’s spring 2022 show, which she spiced up with some golden Agent Provocateur nipple pasties.
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images
2022: Billboard Women in Music Event
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
While for many stars, this Carolina Herrera fall 2022 dress would be a red carpet risk, it’s one of the simplest looks we’ve ever seen Doja wear.
2021: MTV Video Music Awards
Jeff Kravitz/MTV VMAs 2021/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Doja pulled this full look off the Vivienne Westwood fall 2019 runway, though she did ditch the red, fingerless gloves originally shown on the model, and opted to wear red pleasers with laces that encircled her calves.
2021:
Planet Her Release Party Jerritt Clark/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
The singer celebrated the release of her third album in a pastel look from Fancí’s fall 2021 collection.
2021: iHeartRadio Music Awards
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
While this Brandon Maxwell fall 2020 dress might seem like a romantic departure for Doja, the completely sheer fabric adds that bit of edge we’re used to seeing from the singer’s looks.
2021: Billboard Music Awards
Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images
Channeling Beetlejuice, Doja attended the Billboard Music Awards in a black and white striped set from the Balmain spring 2020 collection.
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Few people could pull off a dress like this leather and ostrich feather Roberto Cavalli number, but Doja was up for the task.
2020: American Music Awards
Emma McIntyre /AMA2020/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Doja loves an unexpected color combination, which is likely why she was drawn to this brown and purple Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood fall 2020 dress.
2020: Europe Music Awards
Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
The singer went for a more gothic look when she wore this sheer, embellished Givenchy spring 2020 dress to the EMAs in 2020.
2020: Billboard Music Awards
Amy Sussman/BBMA2020/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Like many artists, Doja has worn a “naked” dress before. The singer risked a wardrobe malfunction in this embellished Georges Hobeika number at the Billboard Music Awards in 2020.
Leon Bennett/FilmMagic/Getty Images
If Doja wanted to make a statement at one of her first major red carpet events, she succeeded when she showed up to the BET Awards dressed up like a pink, high fashion cat toy.