Dua Lipa’s style is ever changing, but recently she’s found one item she’s can be consistent about: a big, black coat. Since beginning her new era in October, the pop star has been blanketing herself in oversized, statement outerwear. And this week in particular, Dua has proved that there’s oh so many ways to spice up a traditional winter coat.

On Thursday, Dua stepped out for a Barbie screening in New York City wearing an elegant longline coat from Versace. The piece was designed in a black tweed fabric that was dotted with white trim and complete with a line of silver buttons down the front. Dua paired the floor-sweeping jacket with what seemed to be a mid-length black dress, sheer tights, and black ballet flats.

Dua has been spending lots of time in New York City and London lately hence the growing collection of winter coats. But it seems like the pop star has been able to find a balance between warmth and style—and though this Versace ensemble was a more traditional look, she offered up a rather fashion forward display just a day prior.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

The “Houdini” singer was spotted again in the Big Apple wearing a Margiela overcoat on Wednesday. This one, however, came with a more angular, cocoon-like silhouette than her more recent version, and the jacquard fabric gave it a subtle drama. The oversized sleeves and high collar gave things an edgier feel, something that was only leveled up even more with a patent leather mini bag and Maison Margiela Tabi pumps.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

While some might consider a black coat a necessary obligation to a winter look, Dua clearly envisions it as something that can give ensemble that extra va, va, voom. Case in point: her Entire Studios faux fur coat that she sported earlier this week. Even though the sheer Gucci dress she had on below was a showpiece in and of itself, the shaggy overlay provided quite the stylish solution to staying warm without jeopardizing cohesion with the outfit underneath. And with wool peacoats and leather dusters already under her belt, it’s safe to assume Dua will only continue her outerwear streak as we head into even colder months.