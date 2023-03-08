These days, Dua Lipa is city hopping, and after trading in Milan for Paris for a few fashion week shows, the singer has made her way to New York, for a different kind of front row experience. On Tuesday night, Lipa was spotted at Madison Square Garden, taking in a Knicks game and, of course, looking stylish while doing so.

The singer took a whole look from Ferragamo’s pre-fall 2023 collection for the evening, wearing a black velvet button up shirt with a matching pleated mini skirt. She styled the set just as it was originally seen on the model, with a pair of knee-high leather boots and a black and red shoulder bag. Matching sets in suedes and velvets have been quite the rage lately, with Zendaya also stepping out in one on Monday for the Louis Vuitton show. The thick fabrics mixed with the shorts and mini skirts make for great transitional pieces and we will likely see more of them as we inch closer to spring.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

While at the game, Lipa spent time with producer Mark Ronson, who is reportedly helping the singer with her third studio album. The pair was joined by Ronson’s wife, actress and daughter of Meryl Streep, Grace Gummer.

Courtesy of NY Knicks/MSG Sports

According to The Sun, Lipa’s new album is almost finished, and will be released before the end of the year. “Dua’s third album is really personal to her and she has been hands on at every turn,” a source said. “She has spent hundreds of hours in the studio and has written on every song—that is really important to her.”