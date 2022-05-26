Leave it to Dua Lipa to turn the European leg of her Future Nostalgia tour into a who’s who of fashion event in every city she visits. Her show in London brought out all of the buzziest designers from the city, including Simon Porte Jacquemus, Ludovic de Saint Sernin, and Casey Cadwallader, so it makes sense that the Milan tour stop would be just as fashionable and star-studded.

The two special guests in Milan were none other than Donatella Versace and Valentino’s Pierpaolo Piccioli who enjoyed the show before meeting Lipa backstage after to celebrate her performance. There, they were joined by other industry insiders, including Gilda Ambrosio and Giorgia Tordini of The Attico, model Vittoria Ceretti, and GCDS cofounder, Giuliano Calza, who spent time with Lipa earlier in the week as well. For her part, Lipa honored her guest Donatella by dressing head-to-toe in a look from the Fendace collection, specifically the “Fendi by Versace” half of the show. Lipa shared photos of her look on Instagram, a full matching set which included a bra, mini skirt, knee-high boots, and a blazer. All the pieces featured a mismatched faux denim pattern, with hardware representing both of the brands, including a large Fendi belt, and a gold Versace Medusa on each boot.

Lipa posed in the look in her dressing room, which Donatella turned into a Versace paradise for the evening, covering the couches and chairs with blankets featuring quintessential prints from the brand and pillows with the Medusa logo. Donatella herself was outfitted in Fendace attire as well, matching Lipa with her own large Fendi belt.

Instagram/@dualipa

The singer still has one more Milan show on her tour before heading off to her next stop in Bologna, so the parade of famous fashion faces may not be done quite yet. Knowing Lipa, there’s a long list of designers who would love an invite to her show.

Daniele Venturelli/Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images