At the moment, it’s pretty much impossible to scroll through Instagram without being completely inundated with Fendi and Versace motifs and logos. Over six months after the collab between the two houses—which has been affectionately referred to as Fendace—debuted during Milan Fashion Week, the heavily embellished collection is finally available for purchase this week and the two brands have tapped an impressive list of famous faces to promote the drop. One of those faces is Lila Moss, the 19-year-old model and daughter of Kate. Moss originally walked the runway during the Fendace show, as did her mom, and now she’s back working for the brands once again.

Earlier this week, Moss shared a shot on Instagram in pieces from the collection. In the photo, the model is crouching in a pair of gold and black shoes, which feature both Fendi’s F heel and Versace’s Medusa motif. The tail of her white and pink sleeveless silk dress trails on the floor behind her, as she holds onto a mini chain bag with Fendi’s logo across the front.

Also featured in the photo is Moss’ blood glucose monitoring device, which she wears to measure the amount of sugar in her blood in order to control her Type 1 diabetes. Moss has been very outspoken about her diabetes, and often proudly displays her monitoring devices alongside designer threads. When she originally walked the Fendace runway in September 2021, her insulin pump could clearly be seen on her thigh, a moment Moss later described to British Vogue as “epic.” It was also visible at the Met Gala earlier this month. The model wore a sheer Burberry dress, with both her monitoring patch and insulin pump poking out through the mesh.

Clearly, Fendi and Versace have been supportive of Moss’ decision to show off these devices in both the show and campaign. “She likes to dress up and knows what she likes to wear,” Fendi’s creative director told British Vogue about Moss. “But I love the way Lila is just Lila—she has a confidence about her.” As Moss said in an interview back in 2020, diabetes isn’t “visible from the outside, so no one would really know just by looking at you.” She could have easily hid her pump and patch, or edited them out, but it is obviously important to Moss to raise awareness about the condition.

Moss walking the Fendace runway in September 2021. Daniele Venturelli/Daniele Venturelli / Getty Images