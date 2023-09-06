Dua Lipa has taken a specific liking to everything mini over the years. Mini skirts, short dresses, even ultra-tiny necklaces. But, if there’s one thing about the 28-year-old singer, she enjoys mixing things up here and there. Case in point: her reflective oversized shoulder bag.

In another one of her many summer photo dumps, Dua showed off a leather shoulder bag from Italian brand GCDS (she’s, fittingly, been vacationing with the label’s creative director Giuliano Calza in recent months). The sheer size of the piece took things from shoulder to tote territory, with it extending well below her waist. But it was really the series of metallic bulbs that made the bag stand out from your average carry-all.

There were rows of rather small silver bulbs lining the bag’s straps which then extended to even bigger studs on either side. Painted spots of lime green and white popped up on the sides of the bag, too. Yes, Dua has been spending lots of time seaside this summer, so the piece would function well as an everyday tote. The singer, though, decided to take things in an edgier direction with the rest of her look.

She kept up her embrace of leather with a plunging black halter dress which featured a fitted bodice that flowed into an asymmetrical hemline. Of course, things wouldn’t be complete without a bit more sparkle, or in this case, silver—the star wore thick hoop earrings from Chrome Hearts to round out the look.

Dua’s GCDS pick wasn’t her only recent embrace of very large accessories. On Tuesday, the star shared a series of snaps wearing leather Mary Janes. These weren’t just any old Mary Janes, though. Designed by Marc Jacobs and dubbed the “Kiki” heel, the pair featured a towering three inch platform and a series of pin-buckle straps across the front.

Despite her pick of the rather large heels, her love for mini things didn’t falter—she wore the Marc Jacobs pair with a skimpy Baum Und Pferdgarten lace dress. As summer winds down (and, possibly, with Dua’s endless summer vacations coming to an end), bigger just may be better as we head into fall.