Dua Lipa Snagged Herself the Newest Telfar Bag

Over two years after Dua Lipa originally announced her Future Nostalgia tour, the singer is finally about to get on stage. After multiple cancellations, postponements, and complications due to the pandemic, Lipa will embark on her second tour on Wednesday evening, with the first stop in Miami. Until then, the singer seems to be enjoying some downtime in the sun, while prepping for her long-awaited return to the stage.

In anticipation for the big evening, the singer shared a series of photos on Instagram, revealing what she has been up to ahead of the big opening night. Since she’s currently in Miami, Lipa has spent time lounging in the sun in a colorful bikini, and, of course, eating spicy rigatoni at the South Beach outpost Carbone. For the occasion, the actress wore a very Miami top that featured a pinkish-red blossomed flower across her chest, leaving nothing but straps coming off the “petals” to hold it up. The piece is very reminiscent of a top Lily James wore just last week while promoting her new show, Pam & Tommy, on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Lipa added some edge to her very delicate shirt by pairing it with some black trousers and the newly teased Telfar bag. First revealed by stylist Amanda Murray, the new design is a clutch in the shape of the brand’s logo. Of course, Lipa got her hands on it, making her seemingly only the second person to do so. Lipa is always ahead of the fashion curve, wearing styles right off the runway, and accessories before they’re available to the public, but hopefully another appearance of the bag means the newest iteration of the Bushwick Birkin will become available to the public soon.