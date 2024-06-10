Only someone like Simon Porte Jacquemus could disrupt Dua Lipa’s recent all-black wardrobe leanings. Today, Dua returned to her throne as the “La Vacanza” Queen during Jacquemus’s fall “La Casa” anniversary show in Capri, Italy.

The pop star slipped into a thong-baring number that just so happened to debut on the catwalk while she sat front row. The sea blue dress featured a square neckline and a floor-skimming maxi skirt. The Radical Optimism singer dabbled in the exposed underwear trend by layering a black thong and bra beneath her show look. Dua styled her outfit with a deep red bag, that she carried in the crest of her arm, a pair of black sandal heels, and funky blue shades.

Jacopo Raule/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The backside of Dua’s outfit was taken up a notch thanks to some Goddess-level draping and a small slit towards the side. Naturally, she made her way to the show venue—the seaside Casa Malaparte—by way of a Jacquemus-branded yacht.

Jacopo Raule/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Dua has developed quite the relationship with Jacquemus over the years. She’s become a regular at the French brand’s scenic runway shows and even attended the designer’s 2022 wedding in a thong-baring bridal dress.

As it happens, Dua wasn’t the only “It” girl to offer a sneak peek of Jacquemus’s latest collection. Just a few weeks ago during the Cannes Film Festival, Bella Hadid debuted an asymmetrical white dress that was also worn on today’s runway. Jacquemus even teased Dua’s look yesterday on his Instagram where he also shared photos of Jennie Kim prior to her runway debut.

Dua, who has been touring her latest album around Europe, has seen quite the shift within her personal style over the past few months. But, judging by the amount of color in her latest outfit, the Italian sun must have awoken the spirit of the “La Vacanza” Queen.