The cut and silhouette of Dua Lipa’s purple dress is demure, 1980s businesswoman. The fabric? Well, that’s pure backstage debauchery. While stopping in Amsterdam, Netherlands, for her Radical Optimism tour, the singer slipped into a star-print, see-through dress backstage that managed to be both somewhat conservative and totally libertine.

Swapping out her stage wardrobe full of custom Jean Paul Gaultier corsets and archive-inspired Chanel bodysuits for something more off-duty—but no less impactful—Dua opted for a dark purple prairie dress adorned with a playful star print. Despite the dress’s modest silhouette, complete with a high neckline, cap sleeves, and a flowing skirt, the completely sheer fabric gave it a daring edge. She layered a matching purple bra and underwear beneath, then topped off the look with stacks of gold and silver jewelry and her signature black boots.

@dualipa

And while the look was technically offstage, it’s yet another example of how Dua smartly blurs the lines between performance and personal style. Throughout her Radical Optimism tour, the singer has leaned into a wardrobe that balances retro nostalgia with forward-thinking edge—think ‘90s silhouettes with sheer textures, and custom designer pieces that nod to both club-wear and couture.

Off the stage, the singer isn’t just wearing any ‘ol thing, though. She’s dabbled in some pretty major fashion moments in between shows, whether that be a twist on the “wrong shoe” theory for a trip to the beach or a full-on embrace of the capri pants renaissance while museum hopping. Then, of course, there are things like cut-off denim hot pants, asymmetric evening dresses straight from the runway, and chic travel looks which almost always include her beloved, charm-laden Hermès Birkin bag.

For Dua, good style doesn’t pause when the music stops.