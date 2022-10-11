Ever the style chameleon, Dua Lipa is once again showing off her ability to flip her look on a dime, showing off two distinctly different styles in just two days with the help of some matching sets.

The singer is currently in Amsterdam, seemingly enjoying some time off ahead of the final leg of her Future Nostalgia tour next month. On Monday, Lipa shared a set of images exploring the city and taking in a concert with her friends Yigit Turhan , the brand director of Valentino, and Giuliano Calza, creative director of GCDS, as well as her siblings, Gjin and Rina. For the day of exploring, Lipa wore a full leather look from Burberry, really doubling down on the fabric and dramatic proportions. The singer wore a black, oversized button-down vest on top of a pair of leather trousers with extra fabric draped on each side of the leg. Never one to shy away from excess, Lipa then styled the set with a large black trench on top, and a pair of Miu Miu combat boots. Riccardo Tisci shared the images on his own Instagram, calling Lipa a “Gothic Queen” in the look.

The next day, though, Lipa was clearly feeling a bit more bohemian, and did a complete 180 style-wise. This timed joined by her siblings and cousins, Lipa once again went site-seeing in Amsterdam dressed in a matching set. The singer opted for a yellow, floral chiffon tank with a ruffle at her bust and a flowing hemline that ended just above her knees. On the bottom, she wore exaggerated bell-bottom pants in the same pattern and fabric, with cutouts up and down the sides of the legs. Lipa topped the ensemble with a green and white knit shrug. All three pieces come from the KNWLS spring 2023 collection, which debuted in London last month. She finished off the look with a brown suede bag and a pair of fold-over Uggs pierced with hoops, a collaboration with KNWLS, also featured in their most recent presentation.

Lipa’s trip to Amsterdam comes after she spent some time in NYC last week to attend the Clooney Foundation for Justice’s inaugural Albie Awards. While in town, the singer also had dinner with comedian Trevor Noah, and the resulting photos sparked dating rumors between the pair. According to People, however, Lipa and Noah are “just friends,” and in a recent episode of her podcast, Dua Lipa: At Your Service, the singer revealed she’s very happy to be single at the moment. “It's been really great to just be alone and only think about myself and kind of be quite selfish,” she said.

Stuart Wilson/BFC/Getty Images