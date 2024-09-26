Just days after Kaia Gerber showed off her nerdy side in peak Boho style during an event for her book club, Dua Lipa—also the proprietor of her own It girl book club—approached her library style a bit differently. Think more 1990s Paris Fashion Week. Dua pulled out a cherry red Thierry Mugler coat to wear during a discussion for her Service95 club in London last night.

Dua’s blazer, from Thierry Mugler’s fall 1998 collection, is so outstanding that it doesn’t really matter that it was originally designed to be worn with a lower half. The vintage piece was all about structure, from its unexpected cut-out neckline and padded shoulders to the nipped-waisted and swopping hemline. Dua’s jacket finished off with sloped pockets on either side and molded gold buttons placed along the waist and shoulder. With a vintage find of this quality, it’s no wonder Dua decided to wear it on its own. She pulled her hair back into a bun and sported a nude lip. For jewelry, she went with her go-to gold Cartier timepiece, hoop earrings, and a silver pinky ring.

So what book called for such a fashion statement? Well, Dua and her club members chatted about the George Saunders title, Lincoln in the Bardo.

@dualipa

A version of Dua’s Mugler coat originally debuted during the designer’s 1998 runway behind a flank of models in all-black. The late designer’s vintage pieces have become highly sought after in recent years, and this look in particular has made its rounds among the fashionable celebrity crowd.

Addison Rae sported the same coat (though likely sourced from a separate source than Dua’s version) during a red carpet event in 2022. The “Diet Pepsi” singer stuck to Mugler’s runway stylings, wearing a matching skirt that finished at the knee. She paired her look with black pumps and a slicked-back ‘do.

Penske Media/Penske Media/Getty Images Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images INFO 1/2

Likewise, elebrity-run book clubs have been steadily on the rise. And while, yes, they serve as an opportunity to actually read, the stars behind them have been slipping into some pretty serious fashion moments. Kaia Gerber has rocked her own tongue-in-cheek merch on several occasions and slipped into a full runway look from Chemena Kamali’s buzzy debut for Chloé. And with Dua now pull out the vintage big guns, there’s no telling what fashion the lit chicks will pull out next.