Judging by Kaia Gerber’s latest outfit, she’s not only leading the charge of the book club revival, but the boho chic revival as well. Last night, the model-turned-actress tapped into her nerdy side by hosting a book club meeting in New York City. Of course, she did so while channeling one of fashion’s hottest trends.

Gerber, leading a talk for her club Library Science, based her Chloé look around a semi-sheer lace top that channeled the early aughts Boho revival. The piece featured relaxed sleeves that draped along the actress’s figure and a flouncy neck tie. In another nod to Boho stylings, Gerber layered a chunky gold pendant necklace over her shirt. The rest of Gerber’s outfit went in a more typically bookish and model off-duty direction. She wore high-waisted dress pants that she paired with black sandal heels. She accessorized with every nerd’s go-to: a pair of large, clear eye glasses. The model wore her hair in loose waves and sported a glossy lip.

Although Gerber has been dabbling in classic Hollywood glam recently—she just arrived in Manhattan from TIFF where she wore a pair of nostalgic gowns—it’s fitting that she’s updated the more casual side of her style with help from the Boho revival. And naturally, Gerber turned to fashion’s current Boho tastemaker, Chemena Kamali, for her night out. Her outfit is from Kamali’s fall 2024 Chloé collection that’s been worn by everyone from Sienna Miller to Beyoncé recently.

Gerber started Library Science in 2020 which focuses on using “reading as a gateway into some important albeit difficult conversations,” per its website. The club even has its own merchandise, a selection of which Gerber showed off during a Broadway date night with her boyfriend Austin Butler earlier this summer.

The model was spotted wearing a graphic baby tee with the slogan “Come to my house, I have great books” written across the front. She paired the tongue in cheek piece with matching pants and a metallic shoulder bag.

Between a comedic tee and an off-duty Boho moment, Gerber’s definitely proving that the next best thing to keeping up on the latest fashion trends is staying current with the latest literary titles.