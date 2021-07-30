Dua Lipa’s Yacht Style Goes All in on Bold Color

To say that the past 1.5 years have been stressful is an understatement. We are all in desperate need of a vacation, and while we await our own much-deserved holiday, we can live vicariously through famous people’s vacation style. Dua Lipa just shared her own sizzling summer look aboard a yacht with her paramour, Anwar Hadid, and as the reigning UK disco-pop revival queen, she added a splash of 70s appeal.

Lipa is wearing a mini dress by swimwear designer Louisa Ballou. The plunging neckline features a very on-trend o-ring hardware, and is printed with gorgeous orange painterly flowers — it seems to be the color of the summer, and the tank silhouette acts as the perfect cover-up for her black leatherette string bikini. She paired with triple-hood earrings by Alan Crocetti for a spot of toughness, and let her long hair down to flow freely in the wind.

She’s vacationing in her beautiful ancestral country of Albania, and the weather looks pristine. Earlier, Lipa also shared another jaw-dropping bikini pic — she’s wearing earrings by Bea Bongiasca, a tiny leopard-print bikini, and the ultimate 2000s-era cover-up. While it may seem like an Ed Hardy-inspired tattoo printed button-down, it’s actually form Palace Skateboards. If Lipa can make the dragon shirt look good, it’s only a matter of time before it pops back up again at the nightclub. At least we’ll all be dancing to her hit song “Levitating”.