Elizabeth Olsen Dresses Like a Power Executive In ’90s-Inspired Versace

Elizabeth Olsen might have just worn a very modern pantsless jacket, but her last front in the world of power suiting is something of a ’90s businesswoman’s special. While promoting her new film His Three Daughters in Los Angeles yesterday, Olsen slipped into a collared LBD that drew inspiration from the ’90s runway.

Olsen looked in charge thanks to a black long-sleeve piece from Versace’s fall 2024 runway show. Her thigh-length dress mixed business casual with school girl stylings by way of details like a white statement swallowtail collar and a snug fit. The dress evoked ’90s minimalism with its only detailing coming in the form of a pearl-trimmed brooch placed at the waist. Olsen wore sheer stockings under her mini dress and sported a pair of classic black stilettos. Per usual, the actress went classic for hair and makeup. She opted for natural glam and slightly tousled waves.

She liked the outfit so much, she actually wore it to two different engagements. After sitting down to chat on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, she wore the same outfit to a screening of the film hosted by Film Independent.

Olsen has taken a strong preference to tailoring over the course of her His Three Daughters press tour, wearing everything from Dior coats to baggy power suits from her sisters’s cult brand, The Row. But her Versace moment from yesterday turned out to have quite the ’90s backstory.

RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

For Versace’s fall 2024 collection, Donatella Versace took inspiration from the Italian brand’s fall 1993 couture show held at The Ritz Paris. Specifically, Donatella referenced the white collars that lined black mini dresses worn by supermodels like Helena Christensen and Naomi Campbell.

Olsen’s look, in particular, appeared to draw inspiration from an outfit Christensen wore on the runway. Christensen’s hot pants version featured sheer sleeves and stacks of gaudy jewelry. Olsen turned down the volume on her dress’s runway styling even more, deciding to do away with the leather gloves and cherry red handbag that were shown for the fall 2024 season.

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images WWD/Penske Media/Getty Images INFO 1/2

Between her pantsless Dior, her cool girl look from The Row, and this ’90s-tinged Versace, Olsen cant get enough of dressing like a power executive.