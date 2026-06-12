A pinstripe power suit is always going to recall images of 1980s New York boardrooms, but Elle Fanning stepped out in Manhattan in a version that made us forget all about the Wall Street boys club. While attending a SAG-AFTRA Foundation panel for her Apple+ TV series Margot’s Got Money Troubles, Fanning wore a dark brown suit from Saint Laurent. Designed by Anthony Vaccarello for the label’s fall 2026 collection, it featured a sharply tailored blazer with padded shoulders and a deep, V-shaped neckline worn sans blouse.

She paired the look with a pair of sharply pointed black pumps, and a rectangular black leather East-West handbag. She may have been out promoting her latest tv series in midtown, but she looked dressed and ready to dip down to the financial district to execute a leveraged buyout at a moment’s notice.

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The actor’s outing in Saint Laurent also marked her latest suiting look of the season. Earlier this week, Fanning wore a tonal blue Proenza Schouler skirt suit to attend a SAG-AFTRA event in Los Angeles. She also made headlines in a navy pinstriped Givenchy by Sarah Burton suit—complete with a dark red leather necktie—for the Margot’s Got Money Troubles premiere this spring. It seems a distinctly modern approach to tailoring has become a new facet of the star’s fashion repertoire, adding to her longtime “chameleon” streak of vintage-inspired, preppy, and fantastically glamorous attire.

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However, Fanning’s also the latest star to embrace sartorial style. This week, Jodie Turner-Smith also stepped out in two different “power dressing” suits while beginning press for season 2 of The Agency. Meanwhile, Jennifer Lopez has frequently worn an assortment of blazers tailored trousers, and suits on the press tour for her new Netflix film Office Romance. Throughout the season, a range of suits have also been worn by Keke Palmer, Cara Delevingne, Ayo Edebiri, Teyana Taylor, and more, featuring an assortment of silhouettes elevated by rich textures, tonal colors, and eye-catching embellishments. As the season continues, it’s clear there’s a vast array of suits for stars to choose from—and there’s sure to be more to come.