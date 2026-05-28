Forget ‘Office Siren’: Jennifer Lopez Is the Boardroom Goddess

If your boss wears Louboutins, they now have two things in common with Jennifer Lopez. Amidst the press tour for her new Netflix film Office Romance, Lopez has stepped out in an array of looks that nod to workwear and corporate style. Her latest brought a dynamic take to simple office-wear, complete with a glamorous height boost only she could pull off.

In Los Angeles, Lopez stepped out in a set of light gray slacks and an ivory silk blouse. However, this wasn’t your standard office manager’s attire. Her trousers included a triple-waisted silhouette with flowing wide legs, cinched at the top by a reptilian-embossed belt with a large gold buckle. Meanwhile, her button-down shirt featured oversized, padded shoulders and was unbuttoned to form a plunging neckline in a nod to power dressing.

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Lopez completed her look with two bold accents that were also core to her high glamour sensibility. A recent adoptee of Schiaparelli under Daniel Roseberry, she carried a small, warm brown top-handled version of the brand’s viral Face bag. Her style included allover reptilian embossments, complete with sculptural gold accents that formed its namesake face. Meanwhile, the star—always one for a sky-high heel—opted for a towering set of Christian Louboutin’s nude Dolly Alta pumps. The round-toed shoe featured thick platform soles and 6.29-inch stiletto heels, originally released as part of the brand’s fall 2023 collection. Though the style certainly soared, Lopez strolled in them with ease—fitting for a musician with a song called “Louboutins.”

The star’s ensemble may not have been up to code for your standard workplace, but her accessories certainly were. Lopez finished her outfit with squared gold post earrings and a matching watch, as well as a small diamond pendant necklace. Her look was complete with a pair of glistening brown Prada Symbole sunglasses, which delivered added drama from their oversized frames and triangle-textured temples.

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Though Lopez’s business-ready outfit aligns with her current corporate-themed project, the star’s never shied away from luxe takes on office-wear. In fact, she’s regularly worn ensembles from slouchy suits to skirt suits, statement-making blazers, and classic button-downs and slacks—and occasionally swapped her go-to heels for office-friendly ballet flats. However, even when faced with the recent “quiet luxury” trend, Lopez has still gravitated towards eye-catching accessories and embellishments for a little extra drama.

Of course, Lopez’s business wardrobe is fitting—after all, she is also a businesswoman. Since 2001, the star’s led her production company Nuyorican Productions across numerous film and television ventures. Her latest deal, inked with Netflix in 2021, has found Lopez acting and producing various projects for the streaming service, including Office Romance, the films Mother and Atlas, and her own Super Bowl documentary Halftime. As a true multi-tasker, there’s still more to come from Lopez—including the film Happy Place and an adaptation of Isabella Maldonado’s Cipher. Clearly, this boss is clocked in until further notice.