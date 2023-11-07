Elle Fanning may be a Georgia girl at heart, but she looked every bit of a native New Yorker on Monday as she strolled around the Big Apple. The actress, who is fittingly making her Broadway debut later this month, was spotted sporting a look full of retro staples and a stealth wealth “It” bag courtesy of one of her favorite brands.

For what appeared to be an afternoon of retail therapy (judging by the Prada shopping bag in her arm), Fanning opted for a casual chic ensemble consisting of a loose fitting button down and bootcut jeans. She left a few buttons of the oxford shirt open and layered a similarly colored sweater over her shoulders (an age-old style move that has recently re-emerged on a plethora of fashion girls).

From there, the star continued her embrace of retro wears with a pair of burgundy accessories in the form of John Lennon-esque glasses and leather penny loafers from Santoni. Her shoes, which she layered with ankle-length socks, perfectly matched the oversized handbag that she carried.

BrosNYC / BACKGRID

While some might mistake the keep all as a Birkin, given its distinct shape, true fashion girls know that the piece is actually The Row’s “Margaux Belt Bag.” Like many of the brand’s accessories, the bag is relatively straightforward with a thin belt closure and large sizable panels. Jennifer Garner and Katie Holmes also happen to be proponents of the same style.

The simplicity of Fanning’s ensemble was true to her off-duty looks—and in a moment of fashion fate, The Row designers Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen took home the prize for Accessory Designer of the Year at the CFDA Awards held later that night.

Fanning’s stroll came just one day after she sparked romance rumors with the CEO of Rolling Stone, Gus Wenner. Fanning, who recently confirmed her split from longtime boyfriend Max Minghella, and Wenner were spotted holding hands after grabbing dinner with Lorde, actress Annabelle Dexter, and Wenner’s brother Theo. “I’m a hopeless romantic. I believe in love at first sight,” the actress told Harper’s BAZAAR in April. “Call me crazy, but I believe in those things. I feel that it’s my destiny.”