Emily Ratajkowski’s promotion tour of her new memoir has brought her overseas to London, where her array of street style looks has continued on the British streets. As the temperatures drop, Ratajkowski is keeping warm in big jackets, lots of animal prints, and enough fluffy bucket hats to keep any TikTok fashionista happy throughout their winter hibernation.

The model’s latest slate of looks began with an Instagram photo on Saturday in which Ratajkowski posed on a terrace in a black tie-waist puffer, snake print knee-high boots, and a brown fluffy bucket hat from arguably the queen of the trend, British designer Emma Brewin.

That same day, Ratajkowski headed to the Shameless Festival at Battersea Arts Centre to discuss her memoir. For the occasion, the model switched up her look, while still opting for a similar silhouette. She wore a zebra print miniskirt and faux fur coat from Michael Kors, with a ribbed Isabel Marant sweater, and bright red suede Jimmy Choo boots. Again, Ratajkowski finished off the look with another Emma Brewin hat, this one in black.

Ricky Vigil M/GC Images

The trio of looks was rounded out on Monday when Ratajkowski pulled out one more fuzzy hat, this time opting for a cheetah print motif and making it the centerpiece of the outfit. The model was seen leaving a book signing in London wearing the statement hat, along with a black wool coat atop a blue button down, skinny black pants, and a pair of leather knee-high boots.

Neil Mockford/GC Images

Fluffy bucket hats are nothing new. Rihanna has been wearing them all year, Pamela Anderson famously wore won to the 1999 VMAs, and Cam’ron brought the look to men’s fashion back in 2002 with his iconic pink ensemble. Lately though (and probably thanks to Rihanna), the fluffy hat has had a resurgence, gaining popularity among models and on TikTok. Bella Hadid, Dua Lipa, and Miley Cyrus have all been spotted in Brewin’s designs and Ratajkowski’s friend Ziwe Fumudoh has come to make the accessory one of her signatures, often wearing it on her show. Now, Ratajkowski is embracing the trend herself, giving it not one, not two, but three stamps of approval.