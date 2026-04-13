Nobody’s street style looks are as varied as Emily Ratajkowski, whose grungy, eclectic off-duty outfits are as dynamic as her red carpet appearances. Her latest ensemble cemented that keen eye for pieces with punch while mixing not one, not two, but three trend movements at once.

While on the book tour for close friend Lena Dunham’s new memoir Famesick, Ratajkowski stepped out in Philadelphia in a leopard-print coat. The button-up piece, which she’s worn on multiple occasions, featured a collared silhouette with a ponyhair texture. While nodding to the nonchalance of '90s dressing, the style also brought a burst of patterns to her black silk slip dress and simple brown leather shoulder bag, two more hallmark styles of the decade.

Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images/Getty Images

The '90s weren’t the only fashion trend at play in Ratajkwoski’s ensemble, however. Tory Burch’s new seashell drop earrings added an eclectic touch to the model’s attire with their swirling dark amber and white pattern. Her jewelry instantly nodded to the 2020s trend of breezy coastal dressing, which features oceanic details, woven textures, and any range of accents nodding to aquatic elements like coral, fish, and water.

Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images/Getty Images

A surprising twist came from Ratajkowski’s black leather Western-style boots, which featured pointed toes and curved shafts akin to traditional cowboy footwear. Though their high, angled heels would likely be out of place on horseback, the style fully embraced the Western boot trend that emerged in 2022 and has grown from 2025’s boho fashion resurgence. Outside of the trend cycle, the shoe’s become a seasonal staple across various colors and heights from brands like Ganni, Paris Texas, Tecovas, and Gabriela Hearst, as well. A pair of Courrèges sunglasses smoothly finished Ratajkowski’s outfit, providing a shield from both paparazzi and the early spring sunshine.

Trend mixing isn’t a new concept, but Ratajkowski is a master at the craft. This latest look reminds us that her it-girl fashion status is an earned one, and rightfully so, with her individualistic outfits incorporating trends from “tomato girl summer” to “office siren” dressing and more over the years. With summer just around the corner, there’s plenty of eye-catching ensembles for us to look forward to from this street style savant.