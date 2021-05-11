The fourth season of The Crown premiered on November 15th, 2020, which means Emma Corrin, who played Princess Diana, has only been famous for approximately 177 days. In that short time, however, we’ve started to get a sense of her red carpet style thanks to the several awards for which she’s already been nominated (even if many of those red carpets have been “virtual”). Now, naturally, it's time to start paying attention to her street style, too.

The 25-year-old is currently busy filming the historical drama My Policeman opposite Harry Styles, and was snapped off-duty in Brighton, England.

The star of Corrin’s fit is obviously the burnt orange felt boxing jacket from New York label Bode. Oriented as a “menswear” brand, Emily Adams Bode’s upstart label is known for its eco-friendly, patchwork designs, and has become the label of choice for the types of New Yorkers who probably run into Ella Emhoff with some regularity regardless of their gender.

Corrin’s costar Styles, too, is a noted Bode devotee. He’s worn the brand in his music videos, in the pages of Vogue, on Saturday night live, and out and about.

Corrin paired her piece with black sweats and a button-up underneath, a Prada cross-body bag, and classic black Reeboks.

Photo by MWE/GC Images

Corrin once told W that she’s not particularly interested or comfortable with sticking to her societally prescribed section of the gender spectrum when it comes to dressing—either on the red carpet or off. “I feel like I don't identify as that feminine anymore, but increasingly more androgynous, more masculine,” she said. “It’s just how I feel most comfortable.”

While we’ve seen some sneak peeks of both Corrin and Styles’s on-camera fits for the film, suddenly we’re quite excited for the fashion from the inevitable press tour.