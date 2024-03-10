Perhaps you’ve heard whispers about the return of the peplum dress. Well, Emma Stone’s Oscars gown has confirmed that the statement silhouette is here to stay. The actress, nominated for her work in Poor Things, showed up in a gown that was all about the power peplum.

Stone slipped into the custom silk jacquard stunner from Louis Vuitton that featured a corseted, form-fitting bodice and a simple skirt. The dress’ floor-skimming train and subtle embroidery added a touch of Hollywood glamour to things, but, the true star of the show? Most definitely the larger-than-life peplum detail that attached to the bodice.

Peplums are making are comeback both on the runway and the red carpet, yes, but Stone’s look appeared to be an homage to the Victorian-inspired wardrobe of her Poor Things character, Bella Baxter. The actress has been channeling Bella with many of her red carpet moments this awards season—like at the Poor Things premiere and the BAFTA Awards—but her latest outfit proved to be the perfect blend of method dressing and Oscars-worthy fashion.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Per usual, glam was au naturale in the form of dewy skin, a nude lip, and pin-straight hair. To round out her look, Stone went with a selection of flashy cocktail rings and a blinding, 30-karat diamond necklace from Louis Vuitton’s high jewelry collection.

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Stone, who earned wins at several precursor ceremonies including the BAFTA, Critics Choice, and Golden Globe Awards, is nominated for her portrayal of Bella Baxter in Yorgos Lanthimos’ Poor Things. Lily Gladstone, Sandra Hüller, Carey Mulligan, and Annette Bening are also up alongside Stone in the Best Actress race—though, likely, it will come down to a metaphorical battle of the Stones (Emma and Lily, that is). Both stars have swept the leading actress categories this awards season, with Gladstone just earning a historic victory at the SAG Awards for her portrayal of Mollie Kyle in Killers of the Flower Moon.

If Stone were to take home the coveted prize tonight, it would mark her second Best Actress Oscar triumph in as many nominations. She famously notched a win back in 2017 for La La Land following a Supporting Actress nomination, for the comedic drama Birdman, two years prior. Poor Things is also up for Best Picture, so, it’s safe to say Stone has a very, very busy evening ahead of her.