On Tuesday, Emma Stone was in Paris sitting front row at Louis Vuitton’s Paris Fashion Week show. By Wednesday night she was back in New York City with a souvenir: a custom version of a Vuitton dress that had just premiered on the runway. Most people have to wait months on end until they can actually buy something from the runway, but when you’re Stone, sometimes you can get next day delivery.

Stone arrived at the New York Film Festival premiere of The Debut on Wednesday night in a version of a slinky empire-waist slip she had just seen strut down the runway just one day prior. The top featured a gray satin panel that draped along her neckline, while the bottom was muted with a faint sheer finish.

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The original dress from Louis Vuitton’s spring 2027 show featured a bright yellow underlay and embellished silver straps. Stone’s custom version was decidedly more subdued—fitting for her behind-the-scenes involvement in The Debut.

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The A24 film, directed by Jesse Eisenberg, stars Julianne Moore as a shy, suburban housewife who decides to break away from the monotony of daily routine by auditioning for her local community theater musical. Stone is a producer on the film through her production company Fruit Tree. The 37-year-old actor founded the company with her husband Dave McCary in 2020.

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Though it won’t hit theaters until December 11, The Debut is already being floated as a major Oscar contender. Moore is considered an early favorite in the Best Actress race, and Stone herself could score a nomination if the film enters the Best Picture race.

The marked stone’s first formal red carpet since March, when she attended the SAG Awards in a glistening lilac gown. Stone is known to gravitate towards ’90s tailoring and pale palettes—this time last year, she wore a similar sheer Louis Vuitton design to the premiere of Bugonia.

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Her breezy slip for the New York premiere of The Debut—with a languid cut and just a whisper of sheer—makes for an apt re-entry to the red carpet circuit.