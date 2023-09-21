It’s been quite the busy day in Milan for Emma Watson and Scarlett Johansson. Just hours after posting up at Prada’s front row for their spring/summer 2024 runaway show, the actresses hit the city streets once again for a dinner hosted by the Italian brand. And while the palettes of their looks couldn’t be more different—Watson, a crisp white color, and Johansson in all black—they both had a rather trendy accessory in common.

Each actress opted for Prada’s crescent-shaped Arqué shoulder bag which is designed in a supple leather, trimmed with adjustable hardware, and finished off with the brand’s signature triangle emblem. Moon-shaped bags have been all the rage this summer—seen on everyone from Jennifer Lawrence to Kylie Jenner—so its only natural that the style is making its way into fall wardrobes, too. The bag does have a side strap for crossbody use but both stars chose to carry it in the palm of their hands.

Bag colors aside, the difference between the actresses’ looks were very stark. While Watson went with an LBD earlier in the day, she seemed to be in an outfit-matching-handbag mood once the sun went down. Johansson, for her part, kept with the black color of her runway dress from earlier in the afternoon.

Watson opted to wear another tiny silhouette for the dinner, this time, a satin halter dress. She rounded out the relatively simple piece with a pair of suede Prada sling back heels in a nude, off-white hue.

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Though Watson’s ensemble may have been well suited for spring or summer, Johansson looked primed for the peak of winter. The 38-year-old wore a black branded Prada maxi dress which she layered with a knit sweater on top. Interestingly, Watson had some fun reworking a prep-style staple (balancing a sweater loosely over your shoulders) on Wednesday. Could the actresses be taking style cues from one another?

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Whatever the case may be, Johansson continued her embrace of everything black with the rest of her ensemble. For footwear, she chose the brand’s cult-favorite platform Mary Janes and similarly clutched onto her Prada bag just as Watson did.

With the project-related events for both actresses impacted by the SAG-AFTRA strike, were holding onto their two-looks-in-one-day for as long as we can.

