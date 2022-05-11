Emmy Rossum’s appearance at the premiere of her new show, Angelyne, on Tuesday night was momentous for two reasons. One, it was the actress’ first time on a red carpet in two and a half years, but it also marked the debut of her long-awaited show about the Los Angeles billboard legend. For years, Rossum has been working to bring Angelyne’s story to life, and now, she can finally dress up, sit back, and enjoy the results.

So, Rossum broke her red carpet hiatus and stepped out in front of the pink fur step-and-repeat to celebrate the series, which drops on Peacock on May 19th. For the occasion, the actress wore Versace, a fitting chose for the subject and one the real Angelyne would lively have approved. After wearing a three-pound breast plate and a parade of pink mini dresses during filming, however, Rossum went with a (slightly) more understated design for the premiere (by Versace standards, at least). The actress wore a piece from the brand’s pre-fall 2020 collection, a black strapless column dress with a sweetheart neckline. The bust and waist of the dress featured crystal embellishments in various fan motifs, a likely reference to Angelyne, who would cover her face with a fan for photos, insisting admirers pay $10,000 if they wanted her to lower it.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The last time Rossum stepped foot on a red carpet was for the WWD Honors back in October 2019. Since then, Rossum has given birth to her first child, a daughter with husband Sam Esmail, who also happens to be a producer on Angelyne. It was the pregnancy, as well as the pandemic, that delayed the mini-series, which was originally announced back in 2017. According to Hollywood Reporter, the project has been Rossum’s “complete and singular focus” for the past four years and now, in just a few short days, we will finally get to see the results.