When it comes to dressing up for a night out, FKA Twigs proved yesterday that it’s not so much about what you wear, but how you wear it. For an evening out in London, the British singer and actor elevated a simple gray hoodie from her own merch line into a fashion statement. Apparently, you can turn those old concert tees and hoodies you bought at the merch booth into cocktail-appropriate attire if you accessorize them right.

Twigs slipped into a baggy sweatshirt fashioned as something of a mini dress. She used the piece as an opportunity to promote her new album, Eusexua—her hoodie was lettered with the project’s title in faint blue lettering. Instead of pants, the singer went with a pair of thigh-length black boots. Like her oversized hoodie, her shoes featured an excess of fabric that gave off the illusion of leg warmers.

Of course, a handbag is a must for any party look. Twigs added a “Old Money” touch to her hoodie by slinging a white Chanel flap bag over her shoulder. (Though unlike Rihanna earlier this week, she chose not to accessorize her Chanel purse with an even smaller one). Huge black-out glasses, a raver classic, were a fitting finish to her outfit as Eusexua takes inspiration from Prague’s underground music scene.

Mattpapz / BACKGRID

Whether she’s on the red carpet or hitting up the club, pants-less fashion is nothing new for Twigs. In August 2024, the singer and actor put an avant-garde spin on the look to host a listening party for Eusexua. She wore a leather corset, sheer underwear, and a bag adorned with long strands of hair. Big, bold boots like the ones she wore last night are just as much of a wardrobe staple, too. The singer regularly wears daunting, sky-high boots (usually from Rick Owens) that she seems to prefer rather than slipping on traditional pants.

According to Twigs, even a simple sweatshirt is party-worthy. All that’s needed is the perfect accessories.