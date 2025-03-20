Chanel is known for its iconic interlocking ‘C’ logo, so why not go a step further and just interlock two Chanel bags together? Rihanna certainly made the case for accessorizing a designer purse with a cuter, tinier one. Last night in Los Angeles, the beauty mogul dressed up a casual dinner outfit with not one, but two of the house’s quilted bags.

While out dining at her go-to Los Angeles restaurant Giorgio Baldi, Rihanna opted for an oversized sports jersey, Puma sneakers, and baggy jeans elevated by a pinstripe blazer. At first glance, her most unexpected accessory choice might have been the New York Yankees hat (considering she was in L.A.). That was overshadowed, however, by her pair of Chanel bags. She carried a classic flap top handle bag from the French brand with another, slightly smaller version attached at the handle.

Rihanna is no stranger to statement dinner bags. She regularly wears holy-grail designs from the noughties and even gargantuan pieces like the huge Saint Laurent crossbody she pulled out in September 2024. But her double Chanels last night not only rebutted the bag charm trend altogether but also picked up on a popular celebrity and runway styling trick.

GAMR / BACKGRID

Doubled-up handbags were all over the fall 2025 runways. The look was popular among brands like Bottega Veneta, Prada, and Fendi—the latter of whom presented croc-embossed handbags stacked upon one another for their centennial anniversary. Of course, a telltale sign of whether a runway trend will translate to the masses is how the celeb set reacts. And Rihanna is not the only star who is on board with layered purses.

At the iHeartRadio Awards earlier this week, Doechii put a schoolgirl twist on the trend in a custom outfit from Miu Miu. The rapper wore the Italian label’s “Beau” bag that featured a tiny version hung over the top handle.

Sure, Doechii and Rihanna could have simply just opted for a large accessory if they truly had that much to carry around with them. But that wouldn’t be nearly as fun (or cute) as wearing double bags.