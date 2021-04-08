For Her 80th Birthday, Vivienne Westwood Sings In A New Fashion Film

Aries season is upon us, which means iconic fashion designer Vivienne Westwood is celebrating another turn around the sun — and this planet is so lucky to have her wit, fearlessness, and radical vision for the past 80 years. She celebrated her birthday gifting us a present, in the form of a fashion film featuring her singing “Without You” from My Fair Lady, along with her politics front and center.

The film, titled Do Not Buy a Bomb, was produced in collaboration with Circa and will be screened at the Picadilly Circus in London, reported WWD. Clearly, age has only strengthened Westwood’s anti-war and climate justice advocacy, and she views the two as inextricably linked, bound by the destructive sides of unchecked capitalism. She urges her fans to reject modern accessories of that destruction, like bombs and cars. “Get a life!,” she says.

In a note in a film, she writes “I have a plan 2 save the World. Capitalism is a war economy + war is the biggest polluter, therefore Stop War + change economy 2 fair distribution of wealth at the same time. stop arms production + that would halt climate change cc + financial Crash. Long term this will stop war…by talking U will support me in the fight. One day soon U will say the right thing 2 the right person at the right time, make a difference. I have always combined fashion with activism: the one helps the other. Maybe fashion can Stop War.”

Westwood has been championing climate change activism for decades. Each week, she updates an online diary at her site, climaterevolution.co.uk, and writes passionately about topics like how corruption among government officials stymies green initiatives.

Her husband, co-designer Andreas Kronthaler, shares intimate photos of the couple’s home life and Westwood’s still-revolutionary personal style, all while urging followers to listen to activist warnings. You can watch Do Not Buy a Bomb below.