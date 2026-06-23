Ahead of her wedding to The 1975 frontman Matty Healy, Gabbriette is putting a different spin on the sudden bridal suit resurgence. During her Las Vegas bachelorette party, the model and food influencer did her best courthouse wedding cosplay with the help of some choice vintage Chanel and a whole lot of attitude.

For the occasion, Gabbriette slipped on a white Chanel skirt suit from the brand’s spring 2005 collection. True to Chanel’s core silhouette, the set featured a long-sleeved tweed jacket and matching knee-length skirt. Both pieces were trimmed with tassels arranged ever so artfully to create a fraying effect. Silver-toned buttons shaped like the label’s signature camellias cinched the top. For that extra bit of drama, she topped her ensemble with a rounded white fascinator adorned with matching netting and sprays of feathers.

Gabbriette slipped on a pair of almond-toed pumps with thin, narrow heels. A white leather version of Chanel’s rectangular Cerf tote—another throwback find, first released in 2008 and recently reissued under creative director Matthieu Blazy—smoothly finished her look.

However, this wasn’t Gabbriette’s only outfit from her bachelorette weekend. As thoroughly documented on Instagram, the star—after being playfully handcuffed and carried onto her Vegas flight by a sexy policeman impersonator—switched into a sleeker two-piece outfit for a night out. Her second ensemble included a stark white tube top and matching miniskirt with vertical crystal trim, with a bejeweled touch from a glittering pendant necklace. A sparkling tiara with a sheer white veil playfully finished the star’s look while taking in an Elvis impersonator’s performance, as well as Dita Von Teese’s residency at the Voltaire at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas.

Gabbriette’s bachelorette party followed her June 2024 engagement to Healy, just under a year after the pair began officially dating in late 2023. Indeed, love has been in the air in recent months with a flurry of celebrity engagements and weddings; in addition to Healy and Gabbriette, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are slated to be married this fall. Tom Holland has also recently confirmed his marriage to Zendaya, overlapping with Dua Lipa and Callum Turner’s splashy wedding festivities this summer.

With both of her bachelorette party outfits, Gabbriette is wholeheartedly embracing her fiancée status. Whether either look hinted at her courthouse or ceremony dresses, however, remains to be seen.