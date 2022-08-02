Just like everyone else in the world right now, Gabrielle Union clearly has Renaissance on repeat. The actress has been very outspoken about her love for Beyoncé’s new album, and now, one of the tracks even seems to be inspiring her outfit choices. On Monday, Union posted a series of photos to Instagram wearing a very risqué dress that turned her into an “Alien Superstar.”

“BTS from the spaceship,” Union captioned one of the sets of photos where she’s wearing a silk, lycra maxi dress from Kwame Adusei’s resort 2023 collection. The piece, depicted in a soft chartreuse, features a crisscross halter-top, with some major cutouts on the chest and torso. It’s unclear if Union actually wore the dress out of the house, or simply put it on for a quick photoshoot, as she likely didn’t want a risk what seems to be an inevitable wardrobe malfunction.

Union’s embrace of green solidifies it as a color of the moment. While it’s fairly rare to see looks depicted in the hue, lately, celebrities have been unable to keep their hands off green pieces. Last month, Gigi Hadid wore a head-to-toe green look for an event in London, followed by Keke Palmer, who went all out in a lace and feathered green Valentino dress at the UK Nope premiere. And the color isn’t just for the ladies either. On Monday night, Brad Pitt followed up his other eclectic looks for the Bullet Train promo cycle with a bright green suit, which he paired with a muted teal top and yellow sneakers. Green can be a tough color to wear, but it seems like it’s time to start tackling the hue, because it’s not going anywhere and soon, we’ll all look like alien superstars.

Get the dress:

