Gabrielle Union Puts a Twist on Her Prada Power Suit

When Gabrielle Union is feeling herself, she’s not afraid to let the world know, and thanks to Thomas Christos Kikis’s styling, the actress finds herself in that position quite often. Like on Wednesday night, when Union donned a complete Prada look that she couldn’t help but show off on Instagram.

The actress was dressing the part for a Prada dinner. For the occasion, she wore a black suit from the brand, featuring the triangle logo on the jacket and a Prada-embossed waist line on the low-rise pants. Underneath the jacket, she spiced up the suit by wearing only a white triangle Prada bra, with the logo once again visible at the center. Union added some sparkle to the black and white look with a pair of crystal Prada slides. The result is a Prada-fied business woman you definitely don’t want to mess with.

Instagram/@gabunion/@ayannnamcknight

Of course, this is hardly the first time Union has showed off an unconventional suit. The actress loves a good businesswoman moment. Last month, she stunned in a pleated silk suit from Cong Tri’s fall/winter 2021 collection and in December she stepped out in Christopher John Roger’s highly-coveted black and navy wool suit. She also is a sucker for Prada (who isn’t), though usually her husband, Dwyane Wade dresses up with her to complete the Prada pair. This time, though, Union is all on her own, soaking in all the spotlight herself.