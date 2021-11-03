Genderless Clothing and Accessories That Look Chic on Everyone

The world of high fashion has been ignoring the gender binary for a while now. See: the most recent Gucci runway shows, the entirety of London Fashion Week, and the red carpet outfits of stylish celebrities from Lil Nas X to Zendaya. But when it comes to shopping for yourself—or finding a gift for a fashion-forward friend—it can be hard to know where to start. A lot of so-called “genderless” fashion companies eschew fun and sexiness in favor of drab, shapeless garments. But there are plenty of fabulous clothes, accessories and jewelry that work for just about anyone—and it doesn’t matter whether they’re marketed as menswear, womenswear or neither. As we head into the holiday season and cozy, stylish gifts are at top of mind, allow this roundup to guide you and maybe even shift your perspective a bit. (And if you’re looking for non-gender-specific fragrances, we have you covered there, too.)

We only include products that have been independently selected by W's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.