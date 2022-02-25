Supermodel sisters Bella and Gigi Hadid seem to be closer than ever these days. The former has been in full “Auntie Bella” mode since the latter gave birth to her daughter Khai, and lately their careers have started to once again overlap. They’ve each developed their own aura, but that doesn’t mean that they still can’t work together as a package deal. The pair just starred in a joint Versace campaign, marking their first ad together in two years, and they’ve also been making similar, somewhat selective decisions when it comes to the runway. And after they walked one after another at Tod’s during Milan Fashion Week, marking their third show together in the past 24 hours, the pair enjoyed a matching street style moment.

Both Hadids stepped out wearing the material of the moment—black leather—in the form of baggy jackets paired with black pants. (Bella’s pants and gloves were also black leather.) They both completed their looks with statement accessories: Bella wore cheetah-print shoes, while Gigi kept the knitwear trend going with a fuzzy pink hat. Just a few hours later, they again had a twinning moment of sorts by switching into a white tops with black long-sleeves tied around their shoulders. Bella also wore a gray drawstring skirt with tights and tall black boots, whereas Gigi made the rare move of getting even bolder than her sister with a pair of green paisley pants.

Bella has also been spending plenty of time with Marc Kalman, the creative director she has been dating since last summer, as of late. The pair made it fashion week official on Thursday, though Kalman has yet to take the leap in mirroring Hadid’s more daring looks for some matching couple’s style.