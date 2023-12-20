Quite a fuss has been made over the all gray outfit, or “groutfit” as the internet has now called it. Though, the style has been widely avoided amongst certain Instagram-happy fashion girls for obvious aesthetic reasons, recently, a brave Gigi Hadid provided a masterclass in pulling off the monochrome look. Earlier this week, the model’s stylist Mimi Cuttrell shared snaps of her look from Taylor Swift’s birthday party—and somehow, Hadid managed to make her all-gray outfit look rather chic.

Hadid opted for a full look from New York brand Christopher John Rogers consisting of a cut-out top and satin, loose-fitting cargo pants. Both pieces featured some pretty unique design details, like the top’s floor-sweeping, maxi silhouette and tie-fronts and the pant’s exposed stitching and large pockets. The tie detailing of Hadid’s tank perfectly framed her low-rise bottoms and created skin-baring portions that exposed much of her midsection. To round out the look, the model slipped into a matching pair of Jimmy Choo heels and accessorized things with diamond stud earrings.

@mimicuttrell

Now, Hadid can make just about anything look good (that is quite literally her job), so it’s not rather surprising that she tackled this CJR groutfit with ease. Her interesting tank-dress knitwear piece (she has experience with the fabric as the owner of Guest In Residence, too) and throwback cargo pants certainly helped an edge to things.

Interestingly enough, it seems as though groutfits might be a running theme amongst the Hadid household lately. Gigi’s younger sister Bella had her own fun with the all gray look as she re-entered the public eye earlier this week. The 26-year-old was spotted in New York City on Monday in a muted set from Frankies Bikinis consisting of a longline vest and bodycon leggings.

Like Gigi, Bella managed to bring her own flair to the matching look with, yes some accessories (like a Givenchy bag and cat-eye sunglasses), but also a certain brand of supermodel finesse that must run in the Hadid DNA. And as Bella continues work her way back into the street style swing of things, here’s to hoping we are met with a Hadid sisters moment soon rather than later.