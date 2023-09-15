Yes, Gisele Bünchen loves a statement-making red carpet gown or a barely-there Y2K look, but for her latest fit, the bombshell went in a rather minimal direction. On Friday, the model was spotted in New York City for a launch event and guided meditation to celebrate her collaboration with Gaia Herbs wearing a mix of linen and cashmere. The look was monochrome and extremely minimal—and, dare we say, things bordered on “Quiet Luxury.”

The 43-year-old stepped out for the occasion in a pair of casually tailored pants which featured slight pleats at the top that gave them some added flair near the bottom. The pair were rather long, but just the right length to expose her white sandal heels. Up top, Bündchen wore a cashmere v-neck sweater in a slight off-white shade.

She tucked the piece casually into her pants which were held up with a sleek silver-accented belt. On top of her v-neck piece, she added on another knit sweater later in the day, and rounded things out with two gold necklaces and a round wristwatch.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Bündchen’s look played into two style movements going on right now, the first being the “Quiet luxury” look. The logo-less, neutral colored style was popularized by Sofia Richie and the like but has seemed to have stalled a bit towards the end of this summer (with balmy heat, it seems everyone wants to wear as little clothing as possible). However, with temperatures cooling down, expect to see lots of neutral cashmere sweaters and roomy pants like Bündchen’s in the coming months.

At the event, Bündchen found time to catchup with fellow model and current Real Housewife Ubah Hassan, who was also dressed for the slight chill in the air, layering a blazer of a green sweatshirt.

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Clearly, the Gisele appeared to already embrace some fall transitional dressing too. While the New York weather has been wildly unpredictable, the easy layering ability of Bündchen’s pieces make them ideal choices as we head towards fall in a few days. Speaking of fall staples, Bündchen wore one of the season’s most versatile fabrics just a few days ago.

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

For a Frame dinner, the model stepped out in an oversized denim jacket that she styled as a mini dress (we can definitely see this with some sort of bottom as we move into fall) and a pair of leather clogs. Though Bündchen may be a tried-and-true Miami resident, her recent looks prove she’s ready for the weather to cool down a bit.