From the Runway to the Red Carpet: W Editors Make Their Golden Globe Fashion Predictions

Anyone who’s interested in fashion knows the job of a celebrity stylist is filled with nonstop action. Yes, it is a hard, grueling, and often thankless vocation (in fact, let’s take a moment for those frequently unsung heroes), but it also seems like a dream, in some ways, to style an A-lister. We are not stylists, so we can romanticize it: pulling elegant couture gowns or more whimsical ready-to-wear designs and placing them on your client like you’re dressing up a real-life Barbie doll (Andrew Mukamal, Margot Robbie’s current stylist, is all too familiar with this). So, we thought, why don’t we give it a try: step into the role of stylist in our own way, and pull the pieces we would love to see our favorite stars wear to the 2025 Golden Globes? It’s Fantasy Football, but make it fashion. Below, W editors picked a few of the pieces from the ready-to-wear and couture shows this past year, which they hope to see on some of the Globes’ nominees. Perhaps our choices will even inspire an actual stylist out there.

Tilda Swinton

There’s no fashion rule-breaker quite like Tilda Swinton (maybe Rihanna, but in a completely different way. Those two should link up and talk clothes, now that I think about it…). And if anyone could pull off Maison Schiaparelli’s velvet, jet-black, sculptural dress that obscures half the face, it is the British actress herself. But truthfully, I love when Swinton wears something that shimmers—the way the sparkles interact with her porcelain skin and fiery red hair is exciting. This silver Fendi Haute Couture gown (with the bag to match) would shine in all the right ways at the Golden Globes, where Swinton could win Best Actress for her role in The Room Next Door. If Ms. Swinton is feeling more of a noir vibe on the night of the awards, I hope she considers this other Schiaparelli option from the same haute couture show: a sequined, fringed dress with pockets. —Maxine Wally, Senior Digital Editor

A look from the Schiaparelli spring/summer 2024 haute couture collection. Photo by Estrop/Getty Images

A look from the Fendi spring/summer 2024 haute couture collection. Peter White/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

A look from the Schiaparelli spring/summer 2024 haute couture collection. Photo by Estrop/Getty Images

Cate Blanchett

A queen deserves a cape—and Cate Blanchett's should be fabricated from a waterfall of rosebuds. When I saw this confection of a look on Valentino’s Haute Couture spring 2024 runway, there was only one star who popped into my mind: Cate Thee Great, who this year is nominated for Best Actress in a Limited Series for Disclaimer. Even the mint slacks would be the perfect bit of tailoring for Blanchett, who is known to rock a cut crease on the red carpet. Another option skewing in the complete opposite direction: this black gown with a feather accent on the hip from Duran Lantink’s spring 2025 collection. I love the styling on Naomi Campbell, who first modeled the dress: a statement silver necklace and earrings. Hey, if Cate Blanchett can wear a shirt of spoons, she definitely wouldn't balk at such striking jewelry. —M.W.

A look from the Valentino spring 2024 couture collection. Photo by Giovanni Giannoni/WWD via Getty Images

A look from the Duran Lantink spring/summer 2025 collection. Photo by Estrop/Getty Images

Mikey Madison

This year’s Golden Globes might be an important one for first-time nominee Mikey Madison, who is up for the Best Actress trophy. And a big night calls for a big look. Madison, a Los Angeles native who broke onto the acting scene with Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and 2024’s Anora (for which she’s been nominated), seems to favor feminine silhouettes that highlight her shoulders, chest, and legs. That’s why I’ve chosen the black Armani Privé gown here, with beaded straps and a slit. Another option from Privé is a shade I’ve seen Madison wear a few times on carpets: this sort of pearlescent column with a major bejeweled neckpiece. The colored stones on the top of the dress would complement the actress’s skin tone nicely. But personally, I think she should wear this nude Schiaparelli Haute Couture voile dress. The black scarf just screams drama!—M.W.

A look from the Giorgio Armani fall/winter 2024/2025 haute couture collection. Photo by Marc Piasecki/WireImage

A look from the Giorgio Armani fall/winter 2024/2025 haute couture collection. Photo by Marc Piasecki/WireImage

A look from the Schiaparelli spring/summer 2024 haute couture collection. Photo by Estrop/Getty Images

Zoe Saldaña

Whatever feelings you might have about the film Emilia Pérez aside, Zoe Saldaña is great in the Palme d’Or-winning film. Her Golden Globe nomination is no surprise (though it should debatably be for best actress, not supporting), and it likely won’t be her only nod this awards season. Thus far, Saldaña has used the film’s press tour to show off her sartorial range, moving seamlessly from a sultry Saint Laurent look at Cannes to a chic, sculptural Prada at the London Film Festival. Still, the looks have almost exclusively found themselves in a neutral color range—which is a shame, because Saldaña really can pull off even the most shocking hue. That’s why I, personally, would love to see the actress in something bold at the Globes, specifically Standing Ground. Saldaña moves between designers fairly seamlessly, but she doesn’t often wear looks from emerging talent. The LVMH Savoir-Faire Prize winner creates beautiful jersey dresses that turn the wearer into a statuesque being. Just imagine Saldaña in this long-sleeve marigold number or strapless bubblegum-pink piece. Michael Stewart’s designs have appeared on a handful of red carpets over the years (most recently on Tilda Swinton at the Governors Awards), but it’s time for him to get his Globes moment, and who better to provide it than Saldaña? —Carolyn Twersky, Staff Writer

A look from the Standing Ground spring 2025 collection. Courtesy of Standing Ground

A look from the Standing Ground spring 2025 collection. Courtesy of Standing Ground

A look from the Standing Ground spring 2025 collection. Courtesy of Standing Ground

Ayo Edebiri

It is truly a treat every single time Ayo Edebiri steps onto a red carpet. She has found the perfect balance between beautiful and interesting, always showing off an unequivocally gorgeous look with a touch of whimsy or an unexpected detail. Usually, Edebiri sticks to brands like Loewe and Bottega Veneta, but she is not afraid to venture into the unknown and has worn a range of designers throughout the years. For the Golden Globes, though, I suggest she looks toward the Italian brand Del Core, which just put on a very successful runway show for the spring/summer 2025 season back in September. In particular, I think one of these two looks from Daniel Del Core’s most recent collection would not only look great on Edebiri, but also fit into the actress’s larger style portfolio, which she has expertly fostered with her stylist, Danielle Goldberg. The blue lace dress feels very much in Edebiri’s wheelhouse, and the structured shoulder provides that touch of quirk we’ve come to associate with the actress. But, if I had to choose, I would put her in the white, sleeveless dress that looks to be made of laser-cut leather, paired with almost surgical azure gloves. The perfect mix of artistry and humor—so very Edebiri. —C.T.

A look from the Del Core spring/summer 2025 collection. Courtesy of Del Core

A look from the Del Core spring/summer 2025 collection. Courtesy of Del Core

Pamela Anderson

I was delighted to see that Pamela Anderson earned a nomination for her turn in The Last Showgirl. As to what the bombshell should pull for the red carpet? Well, since she’s worn plenty of Laura Kim and Fernando Garcia’s Oscar de la Renta recently, I’d wager that she’ll be outfitted in something custom from the duo. Or perhaps, Anderson will go for a look similar to this minimal butter-yellow design from New York-favorite Tôteme. There’s also Mary-Kate Olsen and Ashley Olsen’s recent spring 2025 collection for The Row (full of layered office dresses Anderson could easily jazz up) or any of Matthieu Blazy’s work from his time at Bottega Veneta to choose from. —Matthew Velasco, Staff Writer, News

A look from the Toteme summer 2025 collection. Courtesy of Toteme

A look from The Row’s pre-fall/summer 2025 collection. Courtesy of The Row

A look from the Bottega Veneta fall/winter 2024/2025 collection. Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Colman Domingo

With an Oscar-worthy performance in his new film Sing Sing, Colman Domingo is coming (again) to reclaim his throne as the best-dressed man this awards season. The actor loves himself a theatrical suit, and Thom Browne’s fall 2024 couture show was full of them—like this layered number that’s brimming with all types of fabrics and proportions. Domingo was also one of the first to wear Alessandro Michele’s Valentino, and the designer’s recent ’70s-inspired spring collection would function nicely at the Globes. However, considering the actor slipped into Willy Chavarria at the 2024 Met Gala, wouldn’t it be great if he popped up again in something from the independent designer? —M.V.

A look from the Thom Browne fall/winter 2024/2025 haute couture collection. Kristy Sparow/Getty Images

A look from the Valentino spring/summer 2025 collection. Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

A look from the Willy Chavarria fall 2024 collection. Photo by Rodin Banica/WWD via Getty Images

Andrew Scott

Andrew Scott loves a bold color and an even bolder collar (see this year’s Film Independent Spirit Awards and Emmy Awards, respectively). For his Best Performance nomination as Ripley’s titular psychopath, I’d love to see him lean into the latter with look 42 from Balmain’s fall 2024 menswear show. Its glittering darkness is the sartorial equivalent of Steven Zaillian’s gorgeous noir series. Another option would be Valentino’s fall 2024 look 12, with a peek of turtleneck serving to slightly subvert an otherwise classic vibe. —Sally Law Errico, Managing Editor

A look from the Balmain fall 2024 menswear collection. Photo by Giovanni Giannoni/WWD via Getty Images

A look from the Valentino fall 2024 menswear collection. Photo by Giovanni Giannoni/WWD via Getty Images

Kieran Culkin

I would love to see Kieran Culkin in something sleek and sophisticated, like this men’s Saint Laurent Spring Summer 2025 black-on-black tuxedo. Bonus points for flair if Culkin opts for the ruffled bow tie to accompany the look. —Jenna Wojciechowski, Senior Fashion Market Editor

A look from the Saint Laurent spring 2025 menswear collection. Courtesy of Saint Laurent

Sean Baker

When I think of Anora director Sean Baker, I think: black suit, white shirt. Elegant, classic. The Row’s single-breasted garment is the perfect sleek option. Flip-flops aren’t exactly seasonal for January, but when it comes to the Golden Globes, there are no rules! —J.W.