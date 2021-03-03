The pandemic truly has us living in the Upside-Down. Even the celebrities are having to augment their perks to stay safe, and fashion week is no exception. Now, instead of sitting front row and wearing gifted clothes that are literally coming down the runway, celebs are tuning into streaming digital fashion shows — and that includes the cast of the new Gossip Girl reboot, a show about fashion-obsessed prep school teens.

The upcoming GG, which is coming to HBO Max this year, features a young, diverse cast of newcomers. Series stars Jordan Alexander and Emily Alyn Lind are destined to become household names, as are Whitney Peak, Eli Brown, and Zion Moreno. But traditional means of publicity and visibility for these actors — like, for example, fashion week appearances — isn't an option right now, so they are turning to social media in effort to align themselves with brands that represent their style. In these very strange times, a secret link to a fashion show video is as coveted as a front row seat assignment to a live runway event.

On Instagram, Alexander shared a photo of herself taking the Ferragamo Fall/Winter 2021 online presentation. It's no Zoom selfie in pajamas, mind you — she's wearing a sumptuous cobalt blue leather dress, modern white square-toe heels, and a silver bag, all from the brand's Pre-Fall 2021 collection. "Had the best time at the @ferragamo virtual show," Alexander wrote, thanking the house's creative director, Paul Andrew.

Alexander wasn't the only Gossip Girl star to partner with Ferragamo. Thomas Doherty also attended the online show, decked out in mustard yellow suit with a simple white tee and a logo belt buckle — another Pre-Fall 2021 look.

Considering the original Gossip Girl revolved around fashion — both the characters' stunning wardrobe and Blair Waldorf's (Leighton Meester) internship at this very magazine — the reboot cast will no doubt become more intertwined with the fashion world. Maybe they'll be photographed at shows themselves, once the pandemic has run its course. One of these days.