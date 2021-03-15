The Best Dressed Celebrities at the 2021 Grammy Awards

By now, awards season is in full swing—and following February’s Golden Globes and the Critics Choice Awards last weekend, it appears celebrities are becoming increasingly adept at the whole virtual/socially distanced red carpet thing. With each new digitally focused awards event, the ante is upped, especially when it comes to the fashion. Sunday night’s Grammy Awards was no exception: Megan Thee Stallion stunned in an orange sherbet gown and Chopard diamonds, BTS came to perform their record-breaking hit “Dynamite” in head-to-toe fall 2021 Louis Vuitton (all seven of them), and Noah Cyrus brought the drama with a Schiaparelli gown reminiscent of Botticelli’s The Birth of Venus. See which looks made our best dressed list, below.