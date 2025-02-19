Hailey Bieber Twists and Turns the Classic Party Dress

After showing off her impressive collection of statement coats during an extended stay in New York City, Hailey Bieber returned to the West Coast last night in peak California style. She celebrated the launch of her new limited-edition Sugar Cookie Peptide Lip Treatment with the perfect party look: a teensy sculptural dress paired with a ladylike styling trick from the ’90s.

Hailey slipped into a chocolate brown number from Ferragamo’s spring 2025 collection that perfectly matched the decor of her Los Angeles event. Her dress featured exposed stitching and an asymmetric cut along the neckline and hem. Hailey paired her dress with a snakeskin Ferragamo clutch designed with a belt-inspired buckle across the front.

The Hollywood Curtain / BACKGRID

Hailey accented her strappy Ferragamo pumps with sheer black tights. The tights-and-shoe styling trick is nothing new (it has its roots in the late 1980s and ’90s office style), but the detail added the perfect bit of interest to round out Hailey’s look.

Courtesy of Ferragamo

Prior to her Rhode event on Tuesday, Hailey celebrated Valentine’s Day with her husband Justin—of course, while wearing a Cupid-themed outfit. She paired a scarlet red cropped cardigan and matching hot pants with a black party coat that would have faired nicely during her trip to New York. Over in Manhattan, Hailey leaned into cold weather layering with pieces like a spotted leopard top coat, babushka head scarves, and Phoebe Philo biker coat. She paired the latter item with no pants and a similar tights-and-heels combination as her latest.

Considering that Hailey and Justin spent some time in Aspen before heading to New York, surely they were ready to return west for the warmth alone. Justin, for his part, also tapped into his classic L.A. style to show his support at the event last night. He wore a black basketball jersey and perhaps the baggiest pair of denim he could find in his closet.