Statement pieces were the theme of the night at Sunday’s MTV Video Music Awards. The show’s host, Doja Cat, had a new one on every time she hit the stage (a sword, a chair hat— you name it she wore it), but Hailey Bieber is not to be one-upped and she also turned heads with her own unique garment. The model ended her night in a pair of Bottega Veneta jeans, covered in bright green feathers that seemed to float with every step she took. They were a slightly more casual take on a similar look recently worn at home by Tracee Ellis Ross.

The look was a departure from the sheer, faintly lilac Alaïa dress Hailey started the night in and wore while introducing Kacey Musgraves during the show, though both looks were styled by Karla Welch, who usually works with Hailey’s husband, Justin Bieber. After she left the stage, the 24-year-old slipped into a cropped white tank and the feathered pants, wearing them as Justin accepted his award for Best Pop Song for “Peaches.” Later, as the couple headed out to an after-party, Hailey could also be seen carrying woven Bottega Veneta Jodie bag in dark green to top off her outfit.

Justin, meanwhile, stayed loyal to Balenciaga, considering he’s the newest face of the brand. The singer, also styled by Karla, wore a pair of too-long, baggy jeans, a black hoodie, an an oversized blazer as he accepted his Moonman trophy and later headed out in NYC to celebrate with his wife.

Bryan Bedder/MTV VMAs 2021/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS