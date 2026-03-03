Hailey Bieber’s Egg Carton Suit Is the Ultimate Lesson in Tokyo Traveler Chic

Hailey Bieber has a strict vintage-only mandate for birthday dressing. For her own celebrations, the model reliably dives into the fashion archives of the 1990s and early 2000s. The same discerning standard, it seems, extends to Justin Bieber’s big day as well.

Over the weekend, the Biebers marked Justin’s 32nd with a getaway to Tokyo. In a fitting nod to their surroundings, Hailey turned to the archives of the Japanese design legend Issey Miyake, selecting a textured pencil skirt and coordinating blazer from the fall 2000 runway collection. The set’s sculptural, protruding pleats—often dubbed the “egg carton” for their resemblance to the dimples of a cardboard tray—lent graphic dimension to an otherwise classic silhouette. Miyake’s pieces aren’t just a smart pick for a Tokyo birthday celebration, but they’re also a favorite amongst regular world travelers. Their intricate pleats and shapes hold in packing, and often don’t need a ironing or steaming once you unpack them.

@haileybieber

Justin, meanwhile, leaned into his own fashion signatures in a pared-back look from his brand, Skylrk.

Tokyo, in particular, holds special meaning for the couple. It’s a city they return to often; in 2022, they even rang in Hailey’s 26th birthday there. “The vintage [in Japan] is amazing,” the model said on a recent podcast appearance.

@lilbieber

For her 29th birthday in November, Bieber tapped into her penchant for vintage. She wore a flouncy DKNY top from the late 1990s, a version of which Britney Spears made famous in her “Born to Make You Happy” music video. For another celebration, the model went full vintage vixen in a lace-up leather bustier from Versace’s spring 2002 runway show. Not merely an archival trophy, once worn by Donatella Versace and Nicole Kidman in its original heyday, Bieber has given the piece a second, third, and fourth life. In late February, she loaned it to Kylie Jenner, who recently took it for a spin on a night out.

One imagines Kylie is already drafting the text in hopes of claiming this “egg carton” set for its next night.