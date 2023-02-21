Hailey and Justin Bieber Match in Puffers For a Night Out in London

The Biebers are back on their coordination game, and this time, the couple is going all in on puffers. On Monday, Hailey and Justin were spotted out in London for the Moncler Art of Genius event, and unsurprisingly, they both represented the brand.

Hailey went for an all black and white look, wearing a black Wardrobe.NYC mini skirt and a black long-sleeved top underneath a cropped white Moncler Genius x Alyx Fraxinus puffer vest. She brought a bit of red into her outfit with the help of some strappy black Magda Butrym shoes featuring a satin rose on the heel. It was Justin, though, that really opted for color, wearing an iridescent blue Keon short down jacket from Moncler’s collaboration with Palm Angels. He paired the coat with a white t-shirt, cuffed jeans and white sneakers.

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

The Biebers’ London outing comes just a few days after the pair was spotted on a double date with rumored new couple Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny. Hailey and Justin were seen entering Wally’s in Beverly Hills not long after Jenner and Bad Bunny on Saturday night, though all parties left separately, according to TMZ. As of now, the nature of Jenner and Bad Bunny’s relationship is unclear, but if they do turn out to be a couple, the model/singer duo will likely find they have a lot in common with the Biebers and more double dates are sure to follow.

Shop the Biebers’ outerwear:

