Like at his jobs before, Hedi Slimane wasn’t overly thirsty for celebrity placements during his tenure at Celine. That said, at every award show or film festival, one or two famous faces would step out in one of his designs. Because when a celebrity wanted to sparkle under the flashing camera lights on a red carpet, they knew exactly who to call. Slimane is a champion of simple sequins. While that may sound like an oxymoron, the designer’s use of the textile on classic and chic silhouettes has made him a go-to for A-listers looking to shine at important events. And it’s not just the women who requested the designer’s custom looks. Men, too, gravitated toward Slimane’s rocker aesthetic, tapping him for a great leather jacket or pair of skinny pants. Now that he’s officially left Celine behind for a new chapter, we’re looking back at some of the red carpet ensembles Slimane delivered over the years, from Dakota Johnson showing off his debut collection in 2018 to Lady Gaga’s recent Joker ensembles.

Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images Dakota Johnson was the first person to wear Hedi Slimane’s Celine on the red carpet, nabbing a bright red, sequin-covered mini dress for the premiere of Suspiria in 2018. The piece was a good indication of what was to come from Slimane’s red carpet designs: simple silhouettes, boldly deep necklines, and a whole lot of sequins.

Dan MacMedan/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images When Lady Gaga took home two Grammys in 2019 (including one for “Shallow”), she did so in a custom Celine gown, with a glam rock edge that fit both Gaga and Slimane’s aesthetics perfectly.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Brie Larson was an early adopter of Slimane’s Celine, first wearing one of his designs—a sleek halterneck dress covered in silver sequins—to the Oscars in 2019.

JP Yim/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Not all of Slimane’s red carpet looks were gowns, however. In 2019, he dressed Allison Williams in a white mini dress with black sequin details for a screening of her film, The Perfection.

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images The lilac dress Larson wore to the Avengers: Endgame premiere in 2019 might seem simple, but the fabric work on the bodice should not be ignored.

Variety/Penske Media/Getty Images Elle Fanning is known for her neutral, princess-like gowns, but in 2019, she tapped Slimane to dress her in an edgier, metallic look for the ESPYS.

Roy Rochlin/WireImage/Getty Images While the silhouette of Reese Witherspoon’s custom knee-length Celine dress is inarguably simple, the black sequins and gold bust detail added the perfect amount of intrigue at the premiere of The Morning Show in 2019.

Gotham/FilmMagic/Getty Images Slimane channeled a ’70s disco aesthetic when dressing Lupito Nyong’o for the National Board of Review Gala in 2020.

Variety/Penske Media/Getty Images It’s unclear if Witherspoon knew she would match the backdrop of the Screen Actors Guild Awards red carpet when she tapped Slimane to design this dress for the 2020 award show.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images For the second year in a row, Larson wore custom Celine to the Oscars, though she did up the ante slightly in 2020 in an embellished pale pink gown with a matching cape.

Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images Of course, Slimane is no stranger to menswear, and he has dressed some very dapper-looking men in Celine Homme throughout the years. This more casual look Tom Holland wore to a 2021 Spiderman: No Way Home photocall is all about gorgeous separates, including that buttery leather jacket.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images But Slimane doesn’t just put men in suits. Michelle Pfeiffer looked effortlessly cool in a cropped Celine suit at the premiere of The First Lady in 2022.

Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images An ambassador of Slimane’s Celine, Kaia Gerber has worn some or the designer’s best creations on the red carpet, like this elegantly simple red halter dress, which she brought to Cannes in 2022 in order to support her boyfriend, Austin Butler, at the premiere of Elvis.

Gisela Schober/German Select/Getty Images The 2022 Cannes Film Festival was a big year for Slimane, who also dressed Joe Alwyn in a tuxedo featuring an off-white jacket for the premiere of his film, Stars At Noon.

Variety/Penske Media/Getty Images Natalie Portman wore a custom Celine mini dress with a geometric neckline to the world premiere of Thor: Love and Thunder in June 2022.

Robin L Marshall/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Not all of Slimane’s red carpet designs are sequin-covered. In 2022, he put Emma Roberts in a chic brown leather mini dress for a screening of Tell Me Lies.

Christopher Polk/NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images It’s a shame Selena Gomez didn’t walk the red carpet at the 2022 Emmys, as more people deserved to see this white, sequined halter dress.

Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images Before she embraced Barbiecore to an immense degree, Margot Robbie tapped Slimane to design a cut-out black dress with a dramatic cape for the 2022 premiere of Amsterdam.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The gunmetal hue of Paris Hilton’s 2023 Grammys dress made it the perfect choice for the award show.

MICHAEL TRAN/AFP/Getty Images Slimane doesn’t often work in patterns, so the abstract formation of the sequins on Riley Keough’s 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar party dress was a nice, subtle departure for the designer.

Marc Piasecki/FilmMagic/Getty Images Naomi Campbell looked like the epitome of glamour in a silver sequined gown on the opening ceremony red carpet of the 2023 Cannes Film Festival.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Dua Lipa made an unexpected appearance at Cannes in 2023, wearing a custom, cutout dress by Slimane on the festival’s oceanside red carpet.

MICHAEL TRAN/AFP/Getty Images Another rare occurrence of Slimane working with a pattern: Gerber’s vintage-inspired, polka dot dress at the 2023 Academy Gala.

Gilbert Flores/Golden Globes 2024/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Of course, Slimane eventually had to bring his signature sequins to menswear, and he did so with a custom look for Timothée Chalamet at the 2024 Golden Globes.

Michael Buckner/Variety/Getty Images Carey Mulligan wore one of Slimane’s most sculptural custom pieces to the Governors Awards in January 2024.

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Dominic Sessa’s rocker aesthetic made him the perfect person to wear this leather Celine suit to the Critics Choice Awards.

David Becker/WireImage/Getty Images Nyong’o showed off the dramatic low-back of her golden Celine gown at Cinemacon in 2024, where she received the award for Star of the Year.

Lionel Hahn/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Comedian Chloe Fineman tapped Slimane to dress her in a gorgeous red sequin dress for her Cannes debut at the Megalopolis premiere.

Gisela Schober/German Select/Getty Images Of course, Fineman was hardly the only person to bring Slimane’s Celine to Cannes in 2024. His designs were also represented by Carla Bruni at the Emilia Perez premiere.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images Jury president Greta Gerwig also wore a more structured Celine look to the festival’s closing ceremony.

Kristina Bumphrey/Variety/Getty Images Emma D’Arcy looked as cool as ever in a Celine Homme look featuring an embellished jacket and leather pants at the New York premiere of House of the Dragon season two.

Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images Austin Butler’s three-piece pinstripe suit at the London premiere of The Bikeriders is the epitome of sophistication. And his steel-toe, cowboy-inspired boots added the perfect hint of rock and roll edge.

Franco Origlia/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The slightly cropped, boxy fit of Kodi Smit-McPhee’s Venice Film Festival suit is just unique enough to make a statement.

Robin Marchant/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images While Katy Perry has had some fashion missteps over the past few weeks, the Celine dress she wore to the Toronto Film Festival in September 2024 was not one of them.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images Camille Razat, whose Emily in Paris character wears a lot of Celine, fittingly wore the brand to the show’s season four part two premiere in September 2024.

Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images Lady Gaga seemingly tapped Slimane to create a handful of outfits for her Joker: Folie à Deux press tour. First up, a strapless red gown with a matching bolero featuring some ’80s-style power shoulders.