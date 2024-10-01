Lady Gaga isn’t about to go overboard with this whole method dressing thing. The singer and actress toned down her Joker themed fashion for another one of the film’s premieres last night, offering up a Hollywood version of signature Harley Quinn glamour.

Gaga slipped into a custom Celine gown for the Joker: Folie à Deux Los Angeles premiere. Her dress’s column shape put emphasis on the draped statement sleeves that had an almost cape-like effect at the back. Gaga’s deep red hair wasn’t styled quite as extreme as the mullet cut she rocked in London but still nodded to her Joker character, Harley Quinn. She finished off her look with a multi-collar necklace and bracelet, courtesy of Tiffany & Co., and a black manicure.

Gaga’s outfit, from the elegant LBD to the coiffed fiery hair, brought a more refined twist to the actress’s recent embrace of method dressing. No, Gaga didn’t have Harley Quinn-level makeup like she did in London, but she still managed to add some edge with bleached eyebrows. Something a little more high fashion villainess, less comic book villainess.

Gaga was in London with her co-star Joaquin Phoenix last week where she hit the red carpet in another Celine look. She wore a bold pleated ball gown and a matching structured coat. What really brought everything into Joker territory was Gaga’s shaggy hair and makeup.

The following morning, Gaga continued her themed style with a photo call look that mixed jester, club kid, and vintage stylings all in one. She wore a patterned shirt dress, sheer socks, and black Marc Jacobs Kiki boots.

In London, Gaga discussed her experience working on the film which marks her first acting role since 2021’s House of Gucci.

“I don't really know if I did because I've made a whole record about her,” she said when asked if she’s “let go” of Harley Quinn. “It was so amazing to get to know this character through music, through the script, through dance, through all this tremendous collaboration.”