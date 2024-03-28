Hunter Schafer enjoys a quirky shoe just as much as she does a quirky look. Last night, the actress made sure she had both during an event hosted by The Hollywood Reporter as she dressed up ladylike florals with an on-trend, kitschy pump.

Schafer slipped into a ’50s-inspired look from the British brand Erdem’s pre-fall 2024 collection which took inspiration from Maria Callas (the late opera singer also happens to be the subject of an upcoming Pablo Larraín biopic starring Angelina Jolie). Schafer’s outfit consisted of a blush pink boat-neck gown complete with a thin ribbon at the waist. The actress paired her dress with a matching cropped coat that she styled loosely on her shoulders. Schafer’s coordinating pieces were brimming with throwbacks, from the elegant floral motif to the ’50s, shift dress silhouette. But the actress’ nostalgia-tinged fashion didn’t end there. She paired her look with a favorite shoe of yesteryear which just so happens to be making a comeback: almond-toe pumps.

The star’s black pair had all the cornerstones of the Jennifer Lawrence and Emily Ratajkowski-co signed trend: a rounded front, a sizable heel, and a fairly simple shape. But, of course, this is Schafer were talking about—and quirk is expected. Her shoes featured a split-toe silhouette. No, not as prominent as a Margiela tabi, but still enough of a split to add some intrigue.

Stefanie Keenan/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images

Schafer has always been one of Hollywood’s more exciting dressers. But her recent looks have had a certain je ne sais quois, though, largely due to her ongoing collaboration with stylist Dara Allen. Fittingly their partnership, which began back in November with a jaw-dropping Schiaparelli moment, was honored at the THR soiree as part of the publication’s Power Stylists issue.

Allen also wore pieces from the same Erdem collection for the occasion. The Interview Magazine fashion director sported a chic cocktail dress (basically the all-black version of Schafer’s gown) that she accessorized with opera gloves, white earrings, and—you guessed it!—almond-toe shoes.