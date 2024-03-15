The star of Hunter Schafer’s latest archival Prada moment? Leg warmers, naturally. On Thursday, the actress attended the premiere of her upcoming horror film, Cuckoo, at the SXSW Festival while wearing a full outfit (leg warmers and all) from Prada’s fall 2007 collection.

Schafer and her stylist Dara Allen went with look 7 from Miuccia Prada’s mid-aughts collection which, compared to Schafer’s other archival turns, turned out to be a more casual journey into the Italian brand’s past. The outfit, originally modeled by runway maven Vlada Roslyakova, featured a waxed leather blazer (Schafer it wore sans shirt) paired with a buttery tea-length skirt. Although the pared-back, matching separates were signature Mrs. Prada (and, truly, would’ve made for a chic red carpet look solo), Schafer threw in a few curveball accessories to complete her look.

The actress styled her signature blonde hair with a gray and neon-green-striped beanie. Yes, it’s starting to feel like spring in much of the United States but, hey, when you’re wearing vintage Prada from the runway, you must commit to the full look—even if the weather indicates otherwise. From there, the actress finished everything off with satin slingback pumps that she tucked into orange and brown leg warmers. Schafer may have been in Austin, Texas, but she looked ready for a snowy day in Milan.

Scott Moore/Shutterstock

There’s no denying that Schafer has been on a major Prada streak recently. Last week, the actress was again busy exploring the vault of Mrs. Prada, this time, for a pre-Oscars party. There, Schafer slipped into an avant-garde set from the Italian brand’s origami-inspired spring 2013 runway show. Back in November, the actress treated her Hunger Games press tour to a bang with a liquid gold set inspired by a 2009 collection.

What sets Schafer’s vintage finds apart is her appreciation for fashion with a capital-F. Sure, anyone can pull something from a catwalk show of decades past, but few can carry a runway outfit with such ease (Schafer was a runway star prior to her acting gigs, after all). Simply: it’s one thing to have access to vintage Prada, and an entirely different thing to rock said vintage Prada with the same kind of je ne sais quoi that it once exuded on the runway.